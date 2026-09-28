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Mahabir Danwar Jewellers Celebrates Love And Togetherness With The Grand Finale Of 'Couple No. 1 Season 5
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 28th September, 2026: Mahabir Danwar Jewellers (MDJ) once again once again brought couples together to celebrate love, companionship and togetherness at the grand finale of the highly anticipated 'Couple No. 1 – Season 5' held at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata.
The exciting event marked the culmination of a two-month journey filled with fun, creativity and heartfelt connections. Following the success of its previous four seasons, MDJ presented the fifth edition of Couple No. 1, continuing its unique celebration of the bond between partners.
Over the course of the contest, couples participated in various challenges designed to showcase their love, commitment and understanding, ultimately leading to the selection of the top 11 couples for the grand finale. The grand prize for the winning couple includes an exciting trip to Baku, adding an international travel experience to the celebration of their relationship.
The event was graced by a prestigious jury comprising Mrs. Richa Sharma, Actress; Mrs. Naina More, Celebrity Motivational Speaker; Mrs. Radhika Nowlakha Agarwal, CEO, Benchmmark Group; and Mrs. Rajeshwari Danwar, Design Head, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. The evening was also attended by Mr. Vijay Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Arvind Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Sandeep Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; and Mr. Amit Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Vijay Danwar and Mr. Amit Danwar, Directors, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, said:“Couple No. 1 has grown into a beautiful celebration of love, companionship and togetherness. With every season, we are inspired by the incredible stories of couples and the unique journeys they share. Season 5 has been especially memorable, bringing together moments of joy, laughter, love and celebration. We are delighted to continue this journey of celebrating relationships, and we congratulate all the participating couples and the winners of this season. We hope their journey ahead is filled with many more beautiful memories together.”
Adding to the glamour of the evening, the men made a stylish statement in ensembles by Priyanka Harlalka, the Official Male Apparel Partner, while the women dazzled in exquisite creations by Sequins & Pearls by Vivek, the Official Female Apparel Partner.
The event was curated by San Entertainment LLP, an event management and media curation company based in Kolkata and the official event and media division of the prominent Hindi daily newspaper, Sanmarg.
A key highlight of the evening was the grand unveiling of 'Rajwada – The Bridal Jewellery Collection' by Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. Crafted for the modern bride, the collection beautifully blends the grandeur of traditional Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. Reflecting a regal aesthetic while embracing modern sensibilities, Rajwada offers a sophisticated expression of bridal jewellery for the bride who cherishes tradition while celebrating her individuality.
List of Winners: Couple No 1 (Season 5)
. Aashish & Rajshree Mimani - (Winner)
. Kanishka & Rakshita Jain - (1st Runner up)
. Sagar & Jyoti Gehani - (2nd Runner up)
About Mahabir Danwar Jewellers:
Founded in 1970 in Kolkata by Late Mahabir Prasad Danwar, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers today stands as a trusted name in the world of fine jewellery. Led by his son Binod, along with the third generation - Vijay, Arvind, Amit and Sandeep Danwar - the brand has grown into a professionally managed and integrated organisation. Specialising in Gold, Kundan, Jadau and Diamond jewellery, MDJ is recognised for its commitment to purity, authenticity and design excellence, certified internationally. The brand operates four retail outlets: Burrabazar, Kolkata; City Centre Mall, Salt Lake, Kolkata; Park Street, Kolkata; and Pitampura, New Delhi. Over the years, MDJ has carved a niche for itself through innovation, craftsmanship and a strong legacy of trust. Its excellence has been recognised with multiple honours, including more than 20 National Awards and over 50 award nominations.
The exciting event marked the culmination of a two-month journey filled with fun, creativity and heartfelt connections. Following the success of its previous four seasons, MDJ presented the fifth edition of Couple No. 1, continuing its unique celebration of the bond between partners.
Over the course of the contest, couples participated in various challenges designed to showcase their love, commitment and understanding, ultimately leading to the selection of the top 11 couples for the grand finale. The grand prize for the winning couple includes an exciting trip to Baku, adding an international travel experience to the celebration of their relationship.
The event was graced by a prestigious jury comprising Mrs. Richa Sharma, Actress; Mrs. Naina More, Celebrity Motivational Speaker; Mrs. Radhika Nowlakha Agarwal, CEO, Benchmmark Group; and Mrs. Rajeshwari Danwar, Design Head, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. The evening was also attended by Mr. Vijay Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Arvind Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Mr. Sandeep Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; and Mr. Amit Danwar, Director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Vijay Danwar and Mr. Amit Danwar, Directors, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, said:“Couple No. 1 has grown into a beautiful celebration of love, companionship and togetherness. With every season, we are inspired by the incredible stories of couples and the unique journeys they share. Season 5 has been especially memorable, bringing together moments of joy, laughter, love and celebration. We are delighted to continue this journey of celebrating relationships, and we congratulate all the participating couples and the winners of this season. We hope their journey ahead is filled with many more beautiful memories together.”
Adding to the glamour of the evening, the men made a stylish statement in ensembles by Priyanka Harlalka, the Official Male Apparel Partner, while the women dazzled in exquisite creations by Sequins & Pearls by Vivek, the Official Female Apparel Partner.
The event was curated by San Entertainment LLP, an event management and media curation company based in Kolkata and the official event and media division of the prominent Hindi daily newspaper, Sanmarg.
A key highlight of the evening was the grand unveiling of 'Rajwada – The Bridal Jewellery Collection' by Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. Crafted for the modern bride, the collection beautifully blends the grandeur of traditional Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. Reflecting a regal aesthetic while embracing modern sensibilities, Rajwada offers a sophisticated expression of bridal jewellery for the bride who cherishes tradition while celebrating her individuality.
List of Winners: Couple No 1 (Season 5)
. Aashish & Rajshree Mimani - (Winner)
. Kanishka & Rakshita Jain - (1st Runner up)
. Sagar & Jyoti Gehani - (2nd Runner up)
About Mahabir Danwar Jewellers:
Founded in 1970 in Kolkata by Late Mahabir Prasad Danwar, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers today stands as a trusted name in the world of fine jewellery. Led by his son Binod, along with the third generation - Vijay, Arvind, Amit and Sandeep Danwar - the brand has grown into a professionally managed and integrated organisation. Specialising in Gold, Kundan, Jadau and Diamond jewellery, MDJ is recognised for its commitment to purity, authenticity and design excellence, certified internationally. The brand operates four retail outlets: Burrabazar, Kolkata; City Centre Mall, Salt Lake, Kolkata; Park Street, Kolkata; and Pitampura, New Delhi. Over the years, MDJ has carved a niche for itself through innovation, craftsmanship and a strong legacy of trust. Its excellence has been recognised with multiple honours, including more than 20 National Awards and over 50 award nominations.
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