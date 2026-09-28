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Manipal Hospital EM Bypass Hosts“The Courage Walk' To Celebrate Gynaecological Cancer Survivors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 28th September 2026: For women who have faced cancer, the end of treatment is not the end of the journey, it is the beginning of a new chapter marked by courage, healing and the return to everyday life. Celebrating these journeys of resilience and renewed hope, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, hosted The Courage Walk – Onco-Gynae Survivor Meet 2026 on Saturday, bringing together cancer survivors, doctors, healthcare professionals and distinguished guests in a heartfelt celebration of life beyond cancer. The gathering became a celebration of life beyond cancer, with survivors sharing their journeys and reflecting on the courage, support and determination that helped them through their treatment and recovery. The event was graced by Chaitali Dasgupta, former Doordarshan anchor and artist, and Tanusree Shankar, renowned dancer, as the Chief Guests. Their presence added a powerful dimension to the occasion, highlighting the importance of hope, self-expression and embracing life after cancer.
The event was attended by Mr. Komal Dashora, Cluster Director – Mukundapur Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, along with the hospital's gynae-oncology team led by Dr. Arunava Roy, HOD – Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, and Senior Consultant – Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital Broadway & Saltlake. The gathering also saw the presence of Dr. Neha Agarwal, Consultant, Gynaecologic Onco-Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, and Dr. Arunashis Mallick, Consultant, Gynaecologic Onco-Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, alongside cancer survivors who were at the heart of the celebration.
The meet brought together survivors who shared their personal journeys of diagnosis, treatment, recovery and returning to life with renewed confidence. The event highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, emotional support and a strong support system in helping patients navigate their cancer journey. Adding a celebratory touch to the occasion, the survivors also participated in a special fashion show, walking the ramp with confidence and pride to celebrate their journeys beyond cancer. The fashion show became a moment of joy and self-expression, with the survivors taking centre stage and celebrating their resilience and renewed zest for life.
In her address, Chaitali Dasgupta, shared,“Being part of The Courage Walk is deeply moving because it is a celebration of women who have faced one of life's most difficult challenges with remarkable courage and determination. Each survivor's journey is a reminder that hope can emerge even from the most difficult circumstances. I believe it is important to speak openly about cancer, encourage women to prioritise their health and ensure that they know they are not alone in their journey. Today is not just about looking back at what, these women have overcome, but also about celebrating the confidence, joy and possibilities that lie ahead. I am honoured to be here and celebrate their strength and renewed spirit.”
About the programme, Tanusree Shankar, expressed,“The Courage Walk beautifully reflects the power of resilience, self-belief and the human spirit. Seeing these survivors walk with such confidence and joy is truly inspiring. Dance and movement have always taught me that the body and mind can find strength even after moments of great difficulty, and today's celebration captures that spirit wonderfully. Events like this help create a sense of community and remind survivors that their journey does not end with treatment. It is a new beginning, filled with hope, confidence and the freedom to embrace life once again. I feel privileged to be part of this meaningful celebration.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arunava Roy said,“Every survivor carries a story of immense courage, and The Courage Walk is a celebration of these journeys. The burden of gynaecological cancers in India remains significant, with cervical cancer alone accounting for an estimated 79,000 new cases in 2022, alongside a substantial burden of ovarian and uterine cancers. These numbers underline the importance of greater awareness, timely diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment. Gynaecological cancers can be challenging, but when detected and managed at the right time, patients have better opportunities to undergo appropriate treatment and move towards recovery. Our endeavour is to ensure that women receive the right medical guidance and comprehensive support at every stage, from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and survivorship. The stories we heard today remind us that cancer may be a difficult chapter, but it does not have to define a woman's life. We hope these journeys encourage more women to be attentive to their health, recognise potential warning signs and seek timely medical consultation.”
Sharing her experience, Radha Maitra, a 64-year-old patient from Garia, said,“I was experiencing severe breathing difficulties, so I was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The doctors conducted an X-ray and informed us that there was fluid in my lungs and that I needed immediate treatment. I was advised to undergo a procedure to remove the fluid and a biopsy. The biopsy revealed that I had ovarian cancer, after which I came to Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, under the care of Dr. Arunava Roy. After conducting all the necessary tests and evaluations, Dr. Roy performed a 15-hour-long surgery. I then underwent six cycles of chemotherapy along with medication. Today, I am doing well and able to lead a normal life. I am grateful to the doctors and the entire medical team for their care and support throughout my treatment and recovery.”
Another survivor, Mithu Roy, a 48-year-old patient from Sealdah, said,“I was diagnosed with a tumour in my uterus and underwent surgery for the same. I was discharged from the hospital seven days after the surgery. I have also been taking medication as advised by the doctors, with the course expected to be completed in the next few days. I am currently doing well and am grateful to the doctors and the entire medical team for their care and support throughout my treatment and recovery.”
The programme provided survivors an opportunity to connect with one another, share their experiences and celebrate milestones following their cancer journeys. The event concluded with a celebration of the survivors and their journeys, reinforcing the spirit behind The Courage Walk, to recognise every step taken with courage, every challenge overcome and every new chapter embraced after cancer.
The event was attended by Mr. Komal Dashora, Cluster Director – Mukundapur Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, along with the hospital's gynae-oncology team led by Dr. Arunava Roy, HOD – Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, and Senior Consultant – Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital Broadway & Saltlake. The gathering also saw the presence of Dr. Neha Agarwal, Consultant, Gynaecologic Onco-Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, and Dr. Arunashis Mallick, Consultant, Gynaecologic Onco-Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, alongside cancer survivors who were at the heart of the celebration.
The meet brought together survivors who shared their personal journeys of diagnosis, treatment, recovery and returning to life with renewed confidence. The event highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, emotional support and a strong support system in helping patients navigate their cancer journey. Adding a celebratory touch to the occasion, the survivors also participated in a special fashion show, walking the ramp with confidence and pride to celebrate their journeys beyond cancer. The fashion show became a moment of joy and self-expression, with the survivors taking centre stage and celebrating their resilience and renewed zest for life.
In her address, Chaitali Dasgupta, shared,“Being part of The Courage Walk is deeply moving because it is a celebration of women who have faced one of life's most difficult challenges with remarkable courage and determination. Each survivor's journey is a reminder that hope can emerge even from the most difficult circumstances. I believe it is important to speak openly about cancer, encourage women to prioritise their health and ensure that they know they are not alone in their journey. Today is not just about looking back at what, these women have overcome, but also about celebrating the confidence, joy and possibilities that lie ahead. I am honoured to be here and celebrate their strength and renewed spirit.”
About the programme, Tanusree Shankar, expressed,“The Courage Walk beautifully reflects the power of resilience, self-belief and the human spirit. Seeing these survivors walk with such confidence and joy is truly inspiring. Dance and movement have always taught me that the body and mind can find strength even after moments of great difficulty, and today's celebration captures that spirit wonderfully. Events like this help create a sense of community and remind survivors that their journey does not end with treatment. It is a new beginning, filled with hope, confidence and the freedom to embrace life once again. I feel privileged to be part of this meaningful celebration.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arunava Roy said,“Every survivor carries a story of immense courage, and The Courage Walk is a celebration of these journeys. The burden of gynaecological cancers in India remains significant, with cervical cancer alone accounting for an estimated 79,000 new cases in 2022, alongside a substantial burden of ovarian and uterine cancers. These numbers underline the importance of greater awareness, timely diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment. Gynaecological cancers can be challenging, but when detected and managed at the right time, patients have better opportunities to undergo appropriate treatment and move towards recovery. Our endeavour is to ensure that women receive the right medical guidance and comprehensive support at every stage, from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and survivorship. The stories we heard today remind us that cancer may be a difficult chapter, but it does not have to define a woman's life. We hope these journeys encourage more women to be attentive to their health, recognise potential warning signs and seek timely medical consultation.”
Sharing her experience, Radha Maitra, a 64-year-old patient from Garia, said,“I was experiencing severe breathing difficulties, so I was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The doctors conducted an X-ray and informed us that there was fluid in my lungs and that I needed immediate treatment. I was advised to undergo a procedure to remove the fluid and a biopsy. The biopsy revealed that I had ovarian cancer, after which I came to Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, under the care of Dr. Arunava Roy. After conducting all the necessary tests and evaluations, Dr. Roy performed a 15-hour-long surgery. I then underwent six cycles of chemotherapy along with medication. Today, I am doing well and able to lead a normal life. I am grateful to the doctors and the entire medical team for their care and support throughout my treatment and recovery.”
Another survivor, Mithu Roy, a 48-year-old patient from Sealdah, said,“I was diagnosed with a tumour in my uterus and underwent surgery for the same. I was discharged from the hospital seven days after the surgery. I have also been taking medication as advised by the doctors, with the course expected to be completed in the next few days. I am currently doing well and am grateful to the doctors and the entire medical team for their care and support throughout my treatment and recovery.”
The programme provided survivors an opportunity to connect with one another, share their experiences and celebrate milestones following their cancer journeys. The event concluded with a celebration of the survivors and their journeys, reinforcing the spirit behind The Courage Walk, to recognise every step taken with courage, every challenge overcome and every new chapter embraced after cancer.
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