Pelican Underground LLC Raises The Bar For Trenchless Sewer & Drain Services Across The Gulf South

MENAFN - GetNews)"A Pelican Underground LLC crew performing a trenchless sewer line repair on-site, restoring an underground pipe without digging up the property, serving homeowners and businesses across New Orleans and the Gulf South."Pelican Underground LLC has announced the continued expansion of its trenchless sewer and drain services, bringing no-dig pipe repair and reliable drainage solutions to homeowners, businesses, and municipalities across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. With a 5-star reputation and a commitment to solving problems without destructive excavation, Pelican Underground continues to stand out as a trusted underground infrastructure partner.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - September 28, 2026 - Pelican Underground LLC, a specialist in trenchless sewer and drain solutions, is proud to announce the continued growth of its no-dig pipe repair services, now serving a wider range of clients including homeowners, commercial properties, and municipalities across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The company combines advanced technology, experienced crews, and honest diagnostics to solve underground problems without tearing up yards, driveways, or finished spaces. Full details are available at .

Aging pipes, invasive roots, and the region's high water table put constant stress on sewer and drainage systems across the Gulf South. Pelican Underground has built its entire operation around diagnosing these issues accurately and repairing them with minimal disruption. From residential drain cleaning to full sewer line rehabilitation, the company delivers customized solutions tailored to each property, budget, and timeline.

What sets Pelican Underground apart is its commitment to trenchless technology and thorough, camera-based diagnosis. Rather than assuming the worst and recommending costly excavation, the team inspects every line first, then matches the right method to the problem. Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, pipe bursting, and targeted point repairs allow the company to rehabilitate aging pipes from the inside out - restoring full function without destroying the property above.

Pelican Underground offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including sewer camera inspection, hydro jetting, drain cleaning, sewer line repair, CIPP lining, pipe bursting, and vertical stack lining for multi-story buildings. This versatility allows homeowners, property managers, and municipal clients to rely on a single trusted provider for virtually any underground pipe challenge.

Serving New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and communities throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, Pelican Underground brings deep familiarity with the Gulf South's unique underground conditions. This local expertise means faster diagnosis, fewer surprises, and repairs designed for the way Gulf South soil and weather actually behave.

"Our goal has always been to give people a real solution - not the most expensive one," said a spokesperson for Pelican Underground LLC. "We diagnose before we recommend, and we use trenchless methods whenever possible so our customers keep their property intact. That approach is why so many homeowners, businesses, and even other contractors trust us with their toughest jobs."

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pelican Underground is built to respond when problems happen, including evenings and weekends, minimizing downtime and property damage.

Homeowners, businesses, and municipalities seeking reliable, no-dig sewer and drain solutions are encouraged to reach out directly. To schedule an inspection or request a quote, visit or call (504) 400-8817.

About Pelican Underground LLC

Pelican Underground LLC is a trenchless sewer and drain company serving Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.