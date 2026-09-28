An App To Practice Spanish Verb Conjugation: Muyverbs Focuses On Daily Recall

MENAFN - GetNews)"MuyVerbs, the Spanish verb conjugation app by 2Day Communications GmbH, on iPhone and Android"For learners looking for an app to practice Spanish verb conjugation, MuyVerbs by 2Day Communications GmbH combines 3,000+ verbs, guided quizzes and offline practice on iPhone and Android.

Basel, Switzerland - September 28, 2026 - Learners searching for the best app to practice Spanish verb conjugation can explore MuyVerbs, a focused app from 2Day Communications GmbH that combines verb reference, grammar explanations and daily quiz practice. Available on iPhone and Android, MuyVerbs is designed to help learners move from looking up Spanish verb forms to practicing their recall.

The app brings together a library of 3,016 Spanish verbs and 20 tense guides covering indicative and subjunctive forms, compound constructions, and affirmative and negative commands. Learners can review how a form is built, study its usage and then practice it through focused questions, including conjugations inside Spanish sentences.

"Most learners do not struggle to find a conjugation table. They struggle to recall the right form when they need it in a sentence," said Sergey Bogachev of 2Day Communications GmbH. "MuyVerbs was built to close that gap: learners look up a form, see how it is built and then practice it until recall becomes automatic."

Practice the forms that need attention

Rather than presenting conjugation tables alone, MuyVerbs connects reference material with active practice. Learners can select verbs and tenses, work through sentence-based questions and review answer explanations. Smart Quiz provides targeted practice for difficult forms, while custom sessions allow learners to focus on material relevant to their current studies.

Practice topics include ser versus estar, preterite versus imperfect, stem-changing verbs, irregular forms and subjunctive usage. Learners can use these exercises alongside classes, independent study and everyday exposure to Spanish, concentrating on a particular pattern instead of repeating material they have already covered.

A guided route through Spanish verb skills

The Learning Path includes Tense System and Fluency Path routes. The Tense System progresses from present-tense foundations through past and future forms, compound constructions, subjunctive and commands, with milestone reviews along the way. The Fluency Path focuses on sentence use and communication. Levels bring together usage notes, formation rules, grammar and focused practice.

Pronunciation audio accompanies the reference and practice tools. Daily goals, streaks and progress tracking support an ongoing routine, while core verb practice is available offline for use while commuting, traveling or studying without a reliable internet connection. Progress can be saved locally, with account synchronization available when learners sign in.

App menus, explanations and translations are offered in seven languages: English, Russian, German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Simplified Chinese. Spanish verb forms remain in Spanish.

Free to start, with optional Pro access

MuyVerbs can be used without creating an account. The free tier includes verb browsing, conjugation reference, grammar content and limited daily practice. An optional MuyVerbs Pro subscription unlocks unlimited daily practice, the full Learning Path and additional training features.

The website also provides free conjugation tables, tense guides and browser-based drills, giving learners a way to explore the practice format before installing the app. Visitors can start with a particular verb or tense and move from reference material into a focused web quiz.

Availability

MuyVerbs is available through Apple's App Store and Google Play. Further information and free web practice are available on the MuyVerbs website.



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About 2Day Communications GmbH

2Day Communications GmbH is a digital product company based in Basel, Switzerland. Since 2007, the company has built websites, apps and games, guided by its mission of creating digital products with character. Its Spanish-learning project MuyVerbs includes apps for iPhone and Android and the website muyverbs with conjugation references, grammar resources and practice tools.

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