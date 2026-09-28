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Albanian-Udi Religious Community Visits Khudaveng Monastery In Kalbajar (PHOTO)


2026-09-28 05:18:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 28. Representatives of Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visited the Khudaveng monastery complex, located in the Kalbajar District, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The community members are currently holding religious ceremonies at the Khudaveng monastery complex.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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