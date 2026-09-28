Weekly Review Of Prices Of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals
|Oil / Date
|21.09.2026
|22.09.2026
|23.09.2026
|24.09.2026
|25.09.2026
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$116.83
|$117.74
|$121.43
|$125.94
|$123.46
|$121.08
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$110.09
|$111.01
|$114.72
|$119.26
|$116.81
|$114.38
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$78.59
|$78.79
|$82.87
|$88.36
|$86.49
|$83.02
|Dated Brent
|$118.41
|$116.43
|$119.86
|$125.52
|$123.02
|$120.65
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