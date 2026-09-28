Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar this week, from Sept. 21 to 25. According to Trend calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the manat's average weighted exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat per U.S. dollar. Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate Sept. 14 1.7000 Sept. 21 1.7000 Sept. 15 1.7000 Sept. 22 1.7000 Sept. 16 1.7000 Sept. 23 1.7000 Sept. 17 1.7000 Sept. 24 1.7000 Sept. 18 1.7000 Sept. 25 1.7000 Average rate for the week 1.7000 Average rate for the week 1.7000

During the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro decreased by 0.0178 manat. The average weighted exchange rate fell by 0.01592 manat from the previous week to 1.94252 manat per euro.

Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the euro:

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate Sept. 14 1.9661 Sept. 21 1.9507 Sept. 15 1.9613 Sept. 22 1.9512 Sept. 16 1.9627 Sept. 23 1.9425 Sept. 17 1.9493 Sept. 24 1.9353 Sept. 18 1.9528 Sept. 25 1.9329 Average rate for the week 1.95844 Average rate for the week 1.94252

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.017 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.00066 manat from the previous week to 2.01464 manat per 100 rubles.

Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate Sept. 14 2.0105 Sept. 21 2.0170 Sept. 15 2.0106 Sept. 22 2.0323 Sept. 16 2.0178 Sept. 23 2.0166 Sept. 17 2.0178 Sept. 24 2.0073 Sept. 18 2.0132 Sept. 25 2.0000 Average rate for the week 2.01398 Average rate for the week 2.01464

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The average weighted exchange rate fell by 0.00012 manat from the previous week to 0.0348 manat per lira.

Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate Sept. 14 0.0350 Sept. 21 0.0348 Sept. 15 0.0350 Sept. 22 0.0348 Sept. 16 0.0349 Sept. 23 0.0348 Sept. 17 0.0349 Sept. 24 0.0348 Sept. 18 0.0348 Sept. 25 0.0347 Average rate for the week 0.03492 Average rate for the week 0.0348