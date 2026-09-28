Azerbaijani Gymnast Nikita Simonov Wins Bronze Medal At Challenge World Cup
This was stated in a statement by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).
According to the information, the gymnast advanced to the final after placing fourth in the rings event during the qualification round with a score of 14.033.
In the final stage, Simonov improved his performance, scoring 14.133 points to win the bronze medal.
Thus, the Challenge series World Cup in Paris marked another medal success for Azerbaijan.
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