China Quantum Computing Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 Government Investment, Software Innovation And Demand Across Finance, Healthcare And Security Accelerate Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government funding, hardware advances and software ecosystems are accelerating quantum adoption in cybersecurity, finance, drug discovery, manufacturing and logistics

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Computing Technology Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing technology market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30.2% from 2025 to 2031. China's market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by demand for faster and more powerful computing solutions, rising public- and private-sector research and development investment, and the technology's potential to transform cryptography, drug discovery and complex optimization.

The outlook for quantum computing technology in China remains promising, with opportunities across government, business, high-tech, banking and securities, manufacturing and logistics, and insurance. The market is assessed in value terms, with estimates expressed in billions of dollars and forecasts extending through 2031.

Key Highlights by Segment



Software is expected to register stronger growth than hardware over the forecast period as demand increases for quantum algorithms, programming tools, simulation platforms and application development environments. Government is projected to be the fastest-growing application area, driven by strategic investment in research, secure communications, cybersecurity and national technology infrastructure.

Emerging Trends

China's quantum computing ecosystem is advancing through substantial government funding, continued improvements in quantum processors and qubit systems, and wider adoption across finance, healthcare, cybersecurity and manufacturing. These developments are helping move the market from experimental research toward practical commercial applications.



Government-backed investment: Large-scale funding is supporting research institutions, startups, infrastructure and collaboration between academia and industry.

Hardware advances: Researchers and companies are working to improve qubit stability, coherence, error correction and scalability, which are essential for commercially viable systems.

Industry adoption: Financial institutions are evaluating quantum optimization and risk analysis, healthcare organizations are exploring molecular simulation and drug discovery, and cybersecurity providers are developing quantum-resistant security solutions.

Software ecosystem expansion: New algorithms, programming frameworks and simulation tools are making quantum development more accessible to researchers and enterprises. International engagement: Partnerships with global universities, research organizations and technology companies are supporting knowledge exchange, joint research and standards development.

Together, these trends are accelerating innovation, broadening the range of potential applications and strengthening China's position in the global quantum technology landscape.

Recent Developments

Recent activity has centered on expanded quantum research funding, the establishment of dedicated laboratories, progress in scalable hardware and the deployment of secure quantum communication infrastructure. Universities and research institutions are also introducing specialized education programs to strengthen the domestic talent pipeline.

At the same time, Chinese organizations are participating in international research initiatives while pursuing technological leadership in quantum computing and communications. These efforts are advancing commercialization, reinforcing infrastructure and influencing the development of global standards.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Quantum-enabled molecular modeling could shorten drug discovery timelines, lower development costs and support personalized treatment strategies.

Finance: Quantum algorithms offer potential improvements in portfolio optimization, fraud detection, financial modeling and risk assessment.

Manufacturing and logistics: Advanced simulation and optimization could improve supply chains, production planning, resource allocation and operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity: Growing concern over future quantum-enabled attacks is creating demand for quantum-resistant encryption and secure communications. Scientific research: Quantum systems could accelerate complex simulations in material science, climate modeling and other research-intensive fields.

These opportunities could create new commercial models, improve productivity and support China's efforts to establish leadership in strategically important technologies.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market growth is being driven by technological advances, strong government support, expanding industrial use cases and rising demand for high-performance computing. Investment from public agencies, universities and technology companies is helping improve quantum hardware and software while encouraging collaboration and commercialization.

Adoption is also supported by the need to process increasingly complex datasets and solve problems that remain difficult for conventional computing systems. Finance, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and secure communications are among the areas expected to generate demand.

However, the market faces several barriers. Quantum hardware and research infrastructure require substantial capital, specialized materials and highly skilled personnel. Technical challenges involving qubit stability, error correction and system scalability continue to limit commercial deployment. Regulatory uncertainty related to data security, privacy, encryption and responsible use may also affect investment and adoption.

Despite these constraints, the combination of sustained investment, technical progress and expanding applications supports a positive long-term outlook, although commercialization is expected to proceed gradually.

Country-Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain one of the world's most active quantum technology markets through 2031. National funding, expanding research infrastructure, a growing talent base and participation from major technology organizations are creating a strong foundation for development.

The government sector is anticipated to lead application growth, particularly in secure communications, cybersecurity, scientific research and strategic infrastructure. Commercial adoption is expected to expand as software tools mature and quantum hardware becomes more stable and scalable. China's progress in quantum communication networks and domestic technology development could further strengthen its international competitiveness, while global collaboration and competition will continue to shape market standards and innovation priorities.

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