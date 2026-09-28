Global Precision Agriculture Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI, Automation, And Remote Sensing Fuel 10.50% CAGR To USD 17.29 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Agriculture Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision agriculture market was valued at USD 9.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.29 Billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.50%. Market growth is being driven by AI-enabled agronomy, remote sensing, variable rate application, farm automation and rising demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

Precision Agriculture Market Trends and Drivers



AI-enabled agronomy is accelerating as farms combine decision support systems, remote sensing and variable rate application to improve field-level planning. Earth observation programs including the EU Copernicus Sentinel missions and NASA Landsat support crop vigor and stress monitoring, while John Deere Operations Center, Climate FieldView and Trimble agriculture platforms connect equipment and agronomic data. These capabilities improve forecasting, reduce input losses and support more consistent yields.

Sustainability targets are encouraging investment in water-efficient irrigation, nutrient optimization and climate-smart production. The FAO Climate Smart Agriculture framework, EU Farm to Fork strategy and EU Common Agricultural Policy eco schemes are strengthening demand for measurable environmental performance. Precision monitoring supports targeted applications, soil stewardship and documented progress toward lower-impact farming.

Higher input costs and yield variability are increasing demand for guidance, section control, variable rate seeding and precision fertilization. Programs such as the USDA Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities are also advancing measurement capabilities and digital field management. Food system resilience and supply chain traceability are supporting the adoption of soil sensing, irrigation scheduling and responsible nutrient management. Government agencies, processors and technology vendors increasingly require reliable field data and verifiable operational outcomes.

Market Restraints

High upfront costs remain a significant barrier, particularly for small and mid-sized farms. Investment requirements include GNSS guidance, variable rate application equipment, camera-based machine vision systems, drones and autonomous-capable tractors. Recurring software subscriptions and uncertain payback periods can further limit adoption. Support through EU Common Agricultural Policy rural development measures and the USDA NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program can improve access, although funding availability and suitability vary by region and farming practice.

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation

By component, the market is divided into hardware and software. Hardware represented approximately 74% of the global market in 2025, supported by strong adoption across large, highly mechanized farms. USDA research published in 2024 indicated that yield monitors, yield maps and soil maps were used by 68% of large crop-producing farms.

Guidance and steering systems held the largest hardware market share in 2025. Their adoption is supported by operational improvements across planting, spraying and harvesting. Solutions such as John Deere AutoTrac and Trimble CenterPoint RTX improve repeatability, positioning accuracy and implement compatibility. International Organization for Standardization 11783 also supports interoperability across agricultural equipment.

Farm management software is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.37%, driven by demand for centralized operational records covering fields, jobs, equipment and crop outcomes. John Deere Operations Center remains a prominent platform for cross-device farm information and workflow management.

Mapping, GIS and remote sensing software also held a significant market share in 2025. Esri ArcGIS and comparable platforms integrate earth observations, imagery, field information and real-time data for scouting, zoning and prescription development.

Remote sensing technologies are expected to record the fastest technology CAGR during the forecast period. Satellite and drone platforms support spectral, thermal and structural crop analysis. Copernicus Sentinel-2 provides 13 spectral bands, 10-60-meter resolution and a five-day revisit cycle, enabling repeatable crop monitoring across field and regional environments.

Precision crop farming accounted for the largest application share, supported by frequent optimization opportunities in planting, spraying and nutrient placement. John Deere See and Spray and ExactShot illustrate the growing use of targeted input application. Expansion depends on coordinated field mapping, positioning, controllable implements, prescription workflows and traceable operational records, particularly across mixed fleets and multi-operator farms.

By farm size, large farms represented the largest market segment in 2025. Higher equipment utilization, standardized workflows and stronger investment capacity support broader deployment across planting, application and harvesting. Medium and small farms generally adopt selected technologies based on operational priorities and expected returns.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for more than 35% of the global precision agriculture market in 2025. Large scale row crop operations, strong equipment penetration and investment in rural connectivity support automation, telemetry and variable rate application. The Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and FCC Precision Agriculture Task Force are contributing to improved broadband access across agricultural areas.

The U.S. held the largest North American market share, supported by programs that prioritize measurable outcomes, traceability and agricultural practice adoption. Canada is projected to achieve the highest regional growth from 2025-2031 as farm modernization and rural connectivity improve deployment readiness.

APAC is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR of 11.25%. Japan has conducted smart agriculture demonstrations across 217 districts, while South Korea is advancing training, incubation and commercialization through Smart Farm Innovation Valley clusters. Australia's Digital Foundations for Agriculture Strategy is promoting digital adoption, data governance and connectivity.

Competitive Landscape

The precision agriculture market remains fragmented across multinational equipment manufacturers, specialized technology companies, regional integrators and software-first agritech providers. Competition increasingly centers on integrated hardware-software ecosystems, interoperability, agronomic datasets, cybersecurity, digital expertise and distribution networks.

John Deere, AGCO, CNH Industrial, Trimble and Topcon are expanding connected platforms through OEM partnerships and integrated technology portfolios. Smaller vendors typically focus on guidance, sensing, variable-rate control, irrigation, robotics or farm management software. Partnerships with input suppliers, cooperatives, insurers and financial institutions are becoming increasingly important, particularly in emerging markets.

Recent Precision Agriculture Market Developments



In May 2025, John Deere acquired Sentera to integrate drone imagery and agronomic analytics more closely with John Deere Operations Center, strengthening aerial scouting and in-season prescription workflows.

In January 2025, Lindsay Corporation acquired a 49.9 % minority stake in Pessl Instruments. The transaction connects FieldNET / FieldNET Advisor with METOS weather stations, soil probes and FieldClimate tools.

In March 2025, Orbia Netafim partnered with Virridy on a carbon credit program in Turkey covering more than 1,000 hectares and targeting a reduction of at least 3.5 tons of CO?e per hectare annually.

In February 2025, Orbia Netafim introduced its patented Hybrid Dripline for orchards, vineyards and protected crops, addressing installation, reliability and water-quality requirements. In January 2025, Valley Irrigation consolidated multiple technology platforms into the AgSense 365 app to simplify connected irrigation scheduling and management.

Leading Precision Agriculture Companies

Key companies include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Trimble, Topcon, Bayer, CLAAS and Kubota Corporation. Other prominent participants include DJI Agriculture, AG Leader Technology, Netafim, Valley Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, Hexagon, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rivulis, Corteva Agriscience, Xarvio, Sentera, Monarch, DICKEY-john, Carbon Robotics, FarmWise, AgXeed, AGRIVI, CropX, Arable, METOS, Proagrica, DeLaval, AquaSpy, Davis Instruments, YANMAR Holdings, TeeJet Technologies, Yara, Valmont, Raven and Precision Planting.

Market Segments Covered



Component: Hardware and software

Hardware: Guidance & Steering Systems, Field Sensing & Monitoring Devices, Imaging & Remote-Sensing, Variable-Rate Application (VRT) Equipment, Precision Irrigation Equipment, Robotics & Autonomous Machinery and others

Software: Farm Management Software (FMS), Mapping, GIS & Remote Sensing Software, VRT & Prescription Software, Telematics & Fleet Management Platforms, AI, Analytics & Forecasting Tools and others

Technology: Guidance & Navigation Technologies, Field Sensing Technologies, Remote Sensing Technologies, Data & Analytics Technologies, Automation & Robotics Technologies and others

Application: Precision Crop Farming, Precision Livestock Management, Smart Greenhouse Management, Precision Forestry and others

Farm Size: Large farms, medium farms and small farms Geography: APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Market Findings



The global precision agriculture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% from 2025-2031.

Market revenue is projected to increase from USD 9.50 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.29 Billion by 2031.

North America held the largest market share in 2025, while APAC is forecast to achieve the fastest growth.

AI-enabled agronomy, remote sensing, automation, sustainable irrigation and variable rate application are among the leading market trends. Major participants include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Trimble, Topcon, Bayer, CLAAS and Kubota Corporation.

Key Attributes

