Weight Training Global Market Report 2026: Capitalize On 8.8% CAGR Driving Revenue From $16.98B To $23.76B By 2030 As AI Equipment Disrupts Fitness - Benchmark Technogym, Rogue Fitness, Rep Fitness, Power Systems And Eleiko To Secure Share

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Weight Training Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weight training market is experiencing strong growth as consumers, fitness facilities, and professional athletes increase spending on strength-training equipment and services. The market expanded from $15.57 billion in 2025 to an estimated $16.98 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Historical growth has been supported by rising gym memberships, greater interest in personal fitness, expanding commercial fitness centers, increased adoption of home workout equipment, and broader awareness of the health benefits associated with strength training.

Looking ahead, the weight training market is projected to reach $23.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Key market growth drivers include rising demand for smart fitness equipment, increasing health consciousness among millennials, continued interest in home-based exercise, expansion of fitness franchises across emerging economies, and greater participation in weightlifting and strength-based sports.

Technology is expected to remain a major influence on the weight training equipment market throughout the forecast period. Connected gym equipment, artificial intelligence-powered workout personalization, digital coaching platforms, fitness wearables, and data-driven training systems are helping users monitor performance and improve workout quality. These innovations are also supporting demand for premium equipment that offers personalized resistance, movement analysis, progress tracking, and real-time coaching.

Growing health and fitness awareness is providing further momentum for the market. More consumers are incorporating resistance exercise into their routines to build muscular strength, support metabolism, improve mobility, and maintain long-term physical performance. The continued growth of organized fitness communities also reflects wider participation in active lifestyles. In December 2024, Strava reported that participation in running clubs involving group runs of 10 or more people had increased by 59% compared with 2023. The company also recorded an 89% year-over-year rise in women joining Strava clubs and a 9% increase in logged marathons, ultramarathons, and century rides.

Product innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape as manufacturers develop integrated strength-training platforms with advanced hardware and software. In January 2025, Tonal Systems Inc. launched Tonal 2, a smart strength-training system equipped with a high-resolution camera and Smart View functionality. The platform analyzes more than 500 movement data points per second and provides real-time coaching feedback. Tonal 2 also offers adaptive weight of up to 250 pounds, improved motor control, high-intensity interval training programs combining cardio and strength exercise, and automated resistance adjustments based on user fatigue. Its upgraded hardware platform is designed to support expanded resistance capabilities and future software features.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping fitness equipment businesses expand their geographic reach and strengthen their sales channels. In September 2025, Sweden-based WeSports Scandinavia AB acquired Norway-based Sportsmaster AS for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen WeSports' position in the Nordic fitness market while expanding its portfolio of owned and exclusive brands. It also gives the group access to Sportsmaster's established business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels for strength and weight training equipment.

North America was the largest region in the weight training market in 2025, supported by established fitness infrastructure, high consumer spending, and strong adoption of connected exercise equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as urbanization, disposable incomes, gym participation, and investment in fitness facilities increase. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Free Weights; Stack Machines; Cable and Pulley Machines; Plate Loaded Machines

2) By Equipment Type: Dumbbells; Barbells; Kettlebells; Resistance Bands; Weight Machines

3) By Price Range: Economic; Mid-Range; Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Mono-Brand Stores; Convenient Stores; Online Retail Store

5) By End-User: Residential Users; Commercial Users

Subsegments:

1) By Free Weights: Dumbbells; Barbells; Kettlebells; Weight Plates

2) By Stack Machines: Selectorized Strength Machines; Single Station Stack Machines; Multi-Station Stack Machines; Guided Motion Strength Machines

3) By Cable and Pulley Machines: Functional Trainer Machines; Dual Adjustable Pulley Machines; Cable Crossover Machines; Lat Pulldown and Row Machines

4) By Plate Loaded Machines: Plate Loaded Press Machines; Plate Loaded Row Machines; Plate Loaded Leg Machines; Plate Loaded Isolation Machines

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

