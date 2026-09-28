Sports Rehabilitation Equipment Market Global Report 2026: Capitalize On A $2.05 Billion Revenue Surge To $6.84 Billion By 2030 As AI And Robotics Disrupt Recovery-Benchmark Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Enovis, Performance Health And Life Fitness

The global sports rehabilitation equipment market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rising incidence of sports injuries, expanding physiotherapy services and increasing awareness of rehabilitation therapies. The market is projected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2025 to $4.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the growing number of orthopedic treatment centers and the continued use of manual rehabilitation techniques. Greater participation in organized sports, fitness programs and high-intensity recreational activities has also increased demand for equipment that supports pain management, mobility restoration and a safe return to physical activity.

The sports rehabilitation equipment market is forecast to reach $6.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by the adoption of smart rehabilitation devices, an aging population requiring mobility support, increasing participation in sports and fitness activities, and the expansion of home-based rehabilitation services. Continued technological advances in physiotherapy equipment will further strengthen market opportunities.

Key sports rehabilitation equipment market trends include the use of artificial intelligence to create personalized recovery programs based on patient data. Wearable sensors are increasingly being integrated into rehabilitation systems to enable real-time motion tracking and more accurate performance monitoring. Virtual reality-based physiotherapy is also gaining traction as healthcare providers introduce immersive recovery exercises designed to improve engagement and treatment consistency.

Smart connected rehabilitation equipment is becoming more common across clinics and home care environments, enabling practitioners to monitor progress and adjust therapy programs remotely. Robotic-assisted therapy systems are another important area of innovation, offering precise and repeatable support for patients working to restore strength, coordination and mobility.

Rising sports injury rates remain a major market driver. Higher participation in competitive athletics, recreational exercise and intensive fitness programs is increasing exposure to sprains, strains and impact-related injuries. According to the National Safety Council, sports and recreational injuries increased by 12% in 2022, 2% in 2023 and 17% in 2024. Approximately 4.4 million people received emergency medical treatment for these injuries in 2024, highlighting the growing need for effective sports injury rehabilitation equipment and services.

Manufacturers are responding by developing advanced robotic rehabilitation systems that improve movement accuracy, support individualized therapy and reduce therapist workload. In April 2023, Harmonic Bionics Inc. launched the Harmony SHR robotic rehabilitation system following registration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The system provides coordinated bilateral arm therapy through a robotic exoskeleton, supports natural shoulder movement and includes programmable therapy modes that allow rehabilitation sessions to be tailored to patient needs.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In August 2023, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. acquired AlterG Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded ReWalk's rehabilitation portfolio by adding AlterG's anti-gravity treadmill technology. It also strengthened the company's capabilities across physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, neurorehabilitation and mobility recovery.

North America was the dominant region in the sports rehabilitation equipment market in 2025, supported by an established healthcare infrastructure, high participation in sports and fitness, and strong adoption of advanced rehabilitation technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-expanding region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Therapy Equipment; Body Support Devices; Exercise Equipment

2) By Injury Type: Musculoskeletal Injuries; Acute Sports Injuries; Post-Surgical Rehabilitation; Neurological Conditions; Chronic Pain Conditions

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores

4) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics; Physiotherapy Centers; Rehabilitation Centers; Home Care Settings

5) By End-User: Athletes; Non-Athletes

Subsegments:

1) By Therapy Equipment: Magnetic Therapy Devices; Ultrasound Therapy Devices; Electrical Stimulation Devices (TENS, EMS, IFT); Laser Therapy Equipment; Cryotherapy Equipment; Heat Therapy Devices; Shockwave Therapy Equipment; Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Devices; Traction Therapy Equipment

2) By Body Support Devices: Braces; Orthopedic Supports; Compression Garments; Slings And Immobilizers; Taping And Bandaging Products; Posture Correctors

3) By Exercise Equipment: Plyometric Boxes And Step Platforms; Resistance Bands And Tubes; Free Weights (Dumbbells, Kettlebells); Weight Machines And Cable Systems; Treadmills And Stationary Bikes; Balance And Stability Equipment; Medicine Balls And Therapy Balls; Parallel Bars And Gait Training Equipment

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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