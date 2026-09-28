Tripadvisor Names Underground Donut Tour Among World's Best Food Tours, With Honors In Boston, Seattle And Edinburgh

Fresh cider donuts on the tour

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Incredible donuts in Edinburgh

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Award-winning donut and food tour company earns Tripadvisor's highest recognition across multiple international destinations

- Jeff WoelkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Underground Donut Tour, the international food tour company known for combining delicious local treats with entertaining stories and sightseeing, has been recognized by Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for its food tours in Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh.The recognition across three destinations highlights Underground Donut Tour's growing reputation for creating memorable food experiences that help travelers discover cities through their local donut, pastry and sweet-treat scenes.Tripadvisor's Best of the Best distinction represents the highest level of recognition in its Travelers' Choice program. According to Tripadvisor, the award recognizes the top 1% of listings on the platform based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings.For Underground Donut Tour, the 2026 honors include recognition for its experiences in Boston, Massachusetts; Seattle, Washington; and Edinburgh, Scotland.Boston: A Sweet Taste of Boston's HistoryBoston Sweet Treats Food Tour: Fresh Donuts, Cider & Much More gives visitors an opportunity to experience Boston through its food, neighborhoods and history.The walking tour combines locally made donuts and other sweet treats with stories about Boston's historic streets and landmarks. Guests can enjoy multiple food stops while discovering more about the city from a local guide.Tripadvisor ranked the Boston experience #5 among Food Tours in the United States for 2026, placing it among the highest-ranked food tours in the country.Seattle: Exploring the Emerald City One Sweet Treat at a TimeOn the other side of the country, Seattle's Sweetest Food Tour: Delicious Donuts, Beignets, & More has also earned Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best recognition.The Seattle experience takes guests on a culinary adventure through the city, featuring donuts, beignets and other sweet treats while introducing travelers to Seattle's neighborhoods, history and local food culture.Tripadvisor ranked the Seattle experience #9 among Food Tours in the United States for 2026, further highlighting the company's strong traveler ratings across multiple U.S. destinations.Edinburgh: Discovering Scotland Through Donuts and PastriesThousands of miles away, Edinburgh's Donut & Pastry Experience brings the Underground Donut Tour concept to Scotland.Guests explore Edinburgh's historic center while sampling locally made donuts and pastries and learning stories about the city's history, neighborhoods and landmarks.The Edinburgh experience has also earned recognition from Tripadvisor, extending Underground Donut Tour's award-winning food tour presence beyond the United States and into the United Kingdom.Three Cities, One Award-Winning ExperienceAlthough Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh each have their own history, culture and food traditions, Underground Donut Tour's approach remains consistent: use great local food as a way to help travelers experience a destination.Each tour combines food tastings with local storytelling and sightseeing, creating an experience that goes beyond simply visiting restaurants or bakeries."Being recognized by Tripadvisor in Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh is an incredible honor," said Jeff Woelker, owner of Underground Donut Tour. "Each city is completely different, and that's one of the things we love about what we do. Our guides and local food partners bring the personality of each destination to life, and our travelers get to experience that through some really great donuts and pastries."Woelker added, "These awards are ultimately a reflection of our guests. Their reviews and feedback have helped us build these tours, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined us and shared their experience."Tripadvisor's Best of the BestTripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on traveler reviews and opinions collected over a 12-month period. Tripadvisor describes the Best of the Best winners as experiences that represent the top 1% of listings on its platform.The 2026 awards also mark the introduction of Food Tours as a Best of the Best category, recognizing the growing popularity of culinary experiences among travelers.For travelers searching for the best food tours in Boston, Seattle or Edinburgh, the Tripadvisor recognition gives Underground Donut Tour guests another reason to add these experiences to their travel itineraries.More Cities, More Donuts and More Adventures AheadThe recognition in Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh represents part of Underground Donut Tour's broader international growth.Founded in 2015, the company has expanded from its original donut-focused concept into an international food tour business operating experiences across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.And the company isn't stopping there.More cities and new tour experiences are coming soon, giving travelers even more opportunities to explore destinations through donuts, pastries, local food and stories."We've always believed that food is one of the best ways to connect with a city," said Woelker. "Being able to do that in cities around the world is something we're incredibly proud of, and we're excited about where Underground Donut Tour is headed next."About Underground Donut TourFounded in 2015 by Jeff Woelker, Underground Donut Tour specializes in guided walking tours that combine local food, history and storytelling. The company offers donut and sweet-treat experiences in destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.From Boston and Seattle to Edinburgh and beyond, Underground Donut Tour gives travelers a delicious and memorable way to discover the cities they visit.For more information about Underground Donut Tour and its award-winning experiences, visit:Underground Donut Tour

Jeff Woelker

Underground Donut Tour

+1 844-366-8848

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Tripadvisor Names Underground Donut Tour Among World's Best Food Tours, With Honors in Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh News Provided By Underground Donut Tour September 28, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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