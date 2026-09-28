Underground Donut Tour Serves Up A Deliciously Spooky Twist On City Sightseeing With Haunted Donut Tours

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Ghost stories, local legends and sweet treats combine for an unforgettable after-dark adventure-with more cities coming soon

- Jeff WoelkerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a Halloween experience that is a little spooky, a lot delicious, and unlike the typical haunted house? Underground Donut Tour is inviting adventurous travelers and locals to experience cities after dark with its unique Haunted Donut Tours, where ghost stories, mysterious legends, historic streets and some of the best local sweet treats come together for one unforgettable experience.The popular donut tour company is taking its signature combination of food, fun and local storytelling in a darker direction with haunted experiences currently available in Boston, Savannah, London and San Diego, with more cities coming soon.Each experience combines the fun of a food tour with the intrigue of a ghost tour, giving guests the chance to explore a city's haunted history while enjoying donuts, pastries, desserts and other sweet treats along the way.Where Sweet Treats Meet Spooky StoriesForget choosing between a food tour and a ghost tour. Underground Donut Tour's haunted experiences combine both.Guests wander through historic neighborhoods, legendary landmarks and atmospheric streets while their guide shares stories of restless spirits, infamous characters, unexplained events, murders, mysteries and local legends. Along the way, the group makes stops at beloved bakeries and creative sweet shops for delicious treats.The result is an experience that offers plenty of history and storytelling without sacrificing the fun or the donuts.The Haunted Donut Tour lineup currently includes:Boston Haunted Donut Tour: Sweet Treats & Spooky StoriesSavannah After Dark: A Haunted Donut & Sweet Treats TourLondon Sweet Treats Tour: Haunted History of the West EndSan Diego Haunted History & Delicious Sweet Treats TourAnd this is only the beginning. Underground Donut Tour plans to bring its haunted donut experience to additional cities in the future, with new destinations coming soon.A Haunted Experience for More Than Just Ghost HuntersWhile paranormal enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy, Underground Donut Tour's haunted experiences are designed for anyone who loves a good story, interesting history and great food.The tours offer a unique option for families, friends, date nights, private groups and corporate outings, combining sightseeing and local food with an entertaining dose of the supernatural."You don't have to believe in ghosts to enjoy a great ghost story, and you definitely don't have to be afraid to enjoy a great donut," said Jeff Woelker, owner of Underground Donut Tour.A Different Way to Experience a CityUnderground Donut Tour has spent more than a decade creating food-focused walking experiences in cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company's haunted tours extend that philosophy into the evening, offering guests a chance to look beyond traditional tourist attractions and discover the stories and sweets that have become part of each city's character.Whether you're planning a Halloween weekend, a unique date night, a group adventure or simply looking for something unusual to do after dark, Underground Donut Tour's haunted experiences offer a deliciously different way to explore a city.And with more haunted destinations on the way, the next spooky stop may be closer than you think.About Underground Donut TourFounded in 2015 as a passion project by donut enthusiast Jeff Woelker, Underground Donut Tour has grown into an international food-tour company operating in cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company specializes in guided walking tours that combine local food, history and storytelling, with experiences ranging from classic donut tours to holiday and haunted adventures.For more information or to book a Haunted Donut Tour, visit their website.

Jeff Woelker

Underground Donut Tour

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Underground Donut Tour Serves Up a Deliciously Spooky Twist on City Sightseeing With Haunted Donut Tours News Provided By Underground Donut Tour September 28, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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