Sayvant Named Quarterfinalist In The 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The acute care documentation quality platform is recognized for bringing quality to the point of care, from the emergency department through the inpatient stay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sayvant, the clinical documentation quality platform built by acute care physicians, today announced that it has been named a Quarterfinalist in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards in the Rising Star – Transformative Care Delivery category.

The Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies and innovations helping shape the future of healthcare. The annual competition brings together innovators from across digital health, AI and healthcare technology, with companies evaluated by leaders spanning healthcare, investment, technology, clinical care and other areas of the health ecosystem.

Sayvant was recognized for bringing documentation quality and clinical decision support into the acute care workflow as it happens. From the emergency department through the inpatient stay, it captures clinical reasoning as care unfolds and returns recommendations while there is still time to act on them. The recognition highlights the company's work to make sure every chart captures the full clinical narrative: notes that hold up clinically, reflect the true complexity of each patient and are appropriately valued, with less documentation work for physicians.

"Documentation quality is determined where the note gets written, at the point of care," said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant. "Sayvant helps physicians capture their clinical narrative so it is legible to the next clinician, aligned with established standards of care, and clearly documents medical necessity and patient complexity. Being recognized by the Digital Health & AI Awards tells us our approach is getting through, and we're grateful to the Digital Health Hub Foundation and the judges."

"Each year, the Awards give us a front-row seat to the technologies, companies and leaders working to move healthcare forward," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation. "Congratulations to our 2026 Quarterfinalists. We are excited to recognize their work and follow their progress as we move toward the Grand Finale at HLTH."

Quarterfinalists will advance through the next stage of judging, with Finalists announced October 12, 2026. The competition will culminate at the Digital Health & AI Awards Grand Finale on November 16 at HLTH in Las Vegas, where the 2026 Rising Star and Best in Class winners will be announced live.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

The Digital Health Hub Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying, recognizing and elevating the companies and innovations shaping the future of health. Founded in 2017 on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000+ member ecosystem brings together healthcare innovators, industry leaders, investors, clinicians, researchers and experts from around the world. Through the Digital Health & AI Awards and our year-round programs, we connect and celebrate the people and companies advancing healthcare through innovation and technology.

About Sayvant

Sayvant is the documentation quality platform for acute care, built by acute care physicians. Working in real time across the whole stay, it captures clinical reasoning and checks documentation against clinical guidelines and the standard of care, producing notes that are complete, evidence-aligned, and appropriately valued. Health systems and physician groups use Sayvant to reduce documentation overhead, strengthen clinical defensibility, support accurate recognition of care complexity, and reduce denial risk. At the center of the platform is the Sayvant Quality System, a physician-validated per-note scoring system for acute care documentation quality, deployed across 100+ sites and more than 1 million discharges. To learn more, visit sayvant.

Naor Chazan

Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant

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Sayvant Named Quarterfinalist in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards News Provided By Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant September 28, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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