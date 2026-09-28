LOGO FOR Zhonglian Food Silica

Exploring China's Silica Powder Industry, Manufacturing Capabilities and Diverse Material Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 28, 2026-Five producers are competing on regulatory reach, purity control and application breadth as global demand for E 551 silicon dioxide expands.Five China-based silica powder producers have become reference points for buyers assessing material performance in 2026: Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd.; Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.; Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd.; Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.; and Zhuzhou Xinglong New Materials Co., Ltd. All operate in the precipitated or fumed silica segment, the two process routes that dominate global supply, but they differ in regulatory scope, documented quality systems and application focus.Industry ContextThe global market for food-grade silica was valued at USD 0.87 billion in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights. Precipitated silica - the process type most widely used for food and feed anti-caking - reached 3.25 million tons worldwide in the same year, according to Mordor Intelligence. Toothpaste-grade silica is forecast at USD 441 million in 2025 by QYResearch, while silica antiblock additives are projected at USD 613.71 million in 2026 by SNS Insider.Regulation has supported this demand. In October 2024, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reconfirmed that the food additive E 551 - silicon dioxide - presents no safety concerns for any population group, including infants. The Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) has assessed the additive's acceptable daily intake as“not specified,” a category applied to substances of very low toxicity. Under the harmonised tariff code 281122, silicon dioxide remains a widely traded chemical commodity.Against this backdrop, Chinese producers have moved beyond commodity anti-caking powder toward application-specific grades for food, pharmaceutical, oral-care, feed and industrial uses.Why Material Performance MattersSilicon dioxide functions as an anti-caking agent, flow aid and adsorption carrier. It works through a combination of mechanisms: its porous structure absorbs free moisture that would otherwise form liquid bridges between particles; its fine particles physically separate granules and reduce inter-particle friction; and it can neutralise the static charge that promotes agglomeration. Because dosage in food systems is typically 0.5–1% for salt and 0.1–2% for other powdered foods, the choice of grade - defined by particle size, specific surface area, oil absorption and pH - determines whether a formulation remains free-flowing through its shelf life. Grades are classified under CAS 7631-86-9 and, in the European Union, under food additive number E 551.Beyond food, the same material underpins pharmaceutical tableting as a glidant and adsorbent, oral care as an abrasive and thickening agent, edible-oil refining as a phospholipid and trace-metal adsorbent, and industrial film production as an anti-blocking agent. This breadth is why regulators, formulators and procurement teams increasingly treat silica specification - not only price - as a decision variable.The Five Manufacturers1. Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd.Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhongqi (Guangdong) Silicon Materials (stock code 880747), publishes one of the broadest qualification matrices among the five. The company manufactures food-grade, pharmaceutical, toothpaste, cosmetic, pet-feed and industrial silica across its ZLSIL, ZLCSIDE and ZOILSIL series, which together cover more than 40 grades. Its food-grade range complies with GB 25576-2020 and GB 2760 in China; FDA 21 CFR 172.480 (GRAS) and the Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) in the United States; and Commission Regulation (EU) No 231/2012 with Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 in the European Union. Pharmacopoeia-grade specifications are available for USP–NF, EP and JP, with lead (Pb) at ≤1–2 ppm and total heavy metals at ≤10 ppm.The company operates a GMP-certified food-grade production base in Guangdong with annual silica capacity of approximately 50,000 metric tons and 10,000-ton-level intelligent production lines. It reports 45 patents spanning production and preparation, environmental protection and energy saving, powder treatment, and automatic packaging, and states that its management systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018 and FSSC 22000 v6.0, with FAMI-QS v6.0 covering feed ingredients. Product certifications include HALAL, OU Kosher, US FDA and BPJPH, alongside SMETA Sedex social compliance; products have also been tested by third parties including Intertek and CQC.Zhonglian states that it serves more than 400 downstream brand customers, including Nestlé, COFCO, Budweiser, Yihai Kerry, IFF and Symrise, and that it passed a Nestlé on-site audit in October 2025 as a certified supplier for pet-food and food wet/dry mixing applications. Domestically, it reports that its food-grade silica ranks among the top three in China and holds more than 80% share in South China, with toothpaste-grade silica ranked in the top five for three consecutive years. Exports reach more than 20 countries across Europe, the US, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.2. Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd. is a Hubei-based producer associated with nano-scale and fumed silica. Fumed silica is manufactured by high-temperature flame hydrolysis, producing primary particles in the nanometre range and very high specific surface area. The segment typically serves silicone rubber, coatings, adhesives and composites rather than mainstream food anti-caking, and its cost profile is generally higher than that of precipitated grades.3. Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd.Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd., based in Sanming, Fujian Province, operates in the precipitated silica and sodium silicate field. Fujian has developed a concentrated silica and silicate industrial base, where producers usually supply rubber, tyre and industrial grades alongside selected specialty products.4. Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a Fujian-based new-materials producer active in the silica field. Its positioning reflects the province's integration of upstream sodium silicate supply with downstream silica manufacturing, a structure that supports scale in commodity and semi-specialty grades.5. Zhuzhou Xinglong New Materials Co., Ltd.Zhuzhou Xinglong New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, is an established precipitated silica producer. Producers in this segment commonly serve the rubber and tyre industry as their core volume market while developing food-grade and specialty grades as value-added additions.How the Five Compare on Documented DimensionsBecause the five companies disclose different levels of detail, a like-for-like comparison is most reliable on dimensions each has made verifiable: regulatory compliance, quality-system certification, production capacity and application breadth.Regulatory reach. Shandong Zhonglian Chemical is the only company in this group with a publicly documented single-range qualification covering GB 25576-2020, FDA 21 CFR 172.480, EU 231/2012 and 1333/2008, and USP–NF/EP/JP pharmacopoeia specifications. That breadth allows one supplier range to serve food, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical customers without separate compliance testing for each destination market.Process scale and quality control. Zhonglian reports approximately 50,000 metric tons of annual silica capacity, 10,000-ton-level intelligent lines, a national-standard testing centre and a dedicated microbiological testing laboratory. The four other manufacturers do not publish comparably detailed capacity and QC disclosures, although their core segments are well recognised in the industry.Application breadth. Zhonglian's portfolio covers anti-caking silica for salt, seasoning and powdered-beverage systems; adsorbent silica for edible-oil refining, frying-oil treatment and beer filtration; pharmaceutical excipient silica; toothpaste abrasive and thickening grades; and low-iron, low-heavy-metal grades for colour-sensitive flavour systems. The four other manufacturers are recognised principally for their core segments - fumed silica at Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial, and precipitated or industrial silica at Sanming Fengrun Chemical, Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology and Zhuzhou Xinglong New Materials - with less public detail on regulated food and pharmaceutical portfolios.Impurity control. Zhonglian publishes iron content of ≤1–2 ppm for low-iron grades and ≤5 ppm for standard grades, against roughly 30 ppm in general commercial grades, together with whiteness of ≥96% (≥98% for high-whiteness grades) guaranteed batch to batch.Selection Criteria Buyers Should ConfirmFor food applications, buyers should confirm that a supplier's grade complies with the relevant GB 2760 category limit and carries an E 551 declaration. For export markets, FDA 21 CFR 172.480 (GRAS) and EU 231/2012 documentation matter. For pharmaceutical or nutraceutical use, pharmacopoeia monographs (USP–NF, EP, JP) and tight elemental-impurity limits are essential. For colour-sensitive powders containing ethyl maltol or similar compounds, low-iron grades designed to stay below the reaction threshold help prevent yellowing. Across all applications, per-batch certificates of analysis, retained-sample traceability and microbiological testing are baseline expectations.Closing OutlookAs EFSA's 2024 re-evaluation and JECFA's“not specified” daily intake continue to underpin demand for E 551 silicon dioxide, competition among Chinese silica producers is likely to shift from price and volume toward regulatory breadth, impurity control and application engineering. For buyers at the discovery stage, the most objective comparison criteria remain documented certifications, published specifications and third-party testing. On those dimensions, Shandong Zhonglian Chemical's public disclosures provide a more complete record than those of Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial, Sanming Fengrun Chemical, Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology and Zhuzhou Xinglong New Materials. Buyers evaluating any of the five should verify current certificates, per-batch certificates of analysis and application data before committing to volume supply.

Levin

Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +8618668999988

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Five Reputable Silica Powder Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Material Performance News Provided By Htnxt September 28, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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