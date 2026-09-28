Bookminders: 2026'S #1 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplace, Also Honored With Direction, Health And Wellness Awards

The company's culture of trust and resilience was recognized once again as one of Pittsburgh's most exceptional places to work.

- Jessica Minkus, CEO of BookmindersPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bookminders has once again claimed the #1 spot in the small company category of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's 2026 Top Workplaces awards, marking the firm's fifth consecutive year on the list and second time in the top position. The firm also received the Direction and Health and Wellness awards at this year's ceremony.Together, these honors reflect the strength of the culture Bookminders has built over decades of serving nonprofits and complex businesses across the country. Determined entirely by employees' direct, confidential survey responses to Energage LLC, a third-party employee engagement research firm, the Top Workplaces ranking assesses how staff experience respect, support, empowerment, and growth within the organization.Experiencing the Standard: Excellence and TrustWith a purpose statement of “Driven by Excellence, Distinguished by Trust,” it should be no surprise that Bookminders has ranked among Pittsburgh's Top Workplaces in every year it has participated. Landing at #1 again is the clearest signal yet of how deeply that standard is felt: the company earned every culture badge available and ranked in the top 1% across key factors like employee appreciation, meaningful work, and strong values."What stands out here is that support isn't just talk," notes Jeanine Finn, Senior Accountant. "Whether it's flexibility during a tough week or a colleague stepping in without being asked, that's just how we operate.”"Reaching the number one spot says so much about the kind of team we've built here," said Julie Stahl, Accountant.“When staff are genuinely supported, the positive impact doesn't just result in a good workplace, it is reflected in the exceptional service we're then able to deliver to our clients."In Their Own WordsEmployee responses to this year's survey point repeatedly to the same themes. Several centered on the balance and flexibility that drove the special Health and Wellness recognition. "I love my job because it provides work life balance and flexibility to balance having career and family life. The job feels meaningful," one employee shared. Another noted, "I know that the Bookminders management team is available for anything I might need or questions that I might have." "Everyone I work with is amazing and dedicated... We all genuinely care about each other, the quality of work, and our brand," added a third team member.Employees overwhelmingly expressed strong confidence in where the firm is headed, earning Bookminders the Direction Award. "When people trust the direction leadership is taking the company, it changes how they show up every day. Our teams work across time zones and life stages, but the commitment to our clients never wavers. That's something we build deliberately, and reinforce daily,” shares Mary Susan Anderson, Director of Operations.A Legacy Built TogetherThis latest honor comes just months after the City of Pittsburgh declared May 4, 2026 "Bookminders Day," marking the firm's 35th anniversary and recognizing over three decades of workplace leadership, community impact, and steady, purposeful direction.While accepting the #1 Top Workplace award, Jessica Minkus, CEO of Bookminders, called out how the staff's resilience and drive create a supportive and collaborative environment.“Bookminders recently embarked on one of the biggest transformations in our 35-year history. Everyone immediately stepped up, learning new processes and solving problems, all while staying positive and helping one another. A great workplace isn't something leadership can declare. It's something the people who work there create for one another, over and over again, especially when things are hard. So, to everyone at Bookminders, thank you for being so incredible, and congratulations. You earned this.”About BookmindersBookminders is an outsourced accounting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing timely, accurate, and cost-effective accounting to nonprofits and complex businesses across the United States.

Jenna Kelly

Bookminders

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Bookminders: 2026's #1 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplace, Also Honored with Direction, Health and Wellness Awards News Provided By Bookminders September 28, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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