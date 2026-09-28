2 Killed, 3 Missing Due To Hurricane Polo In Mexico

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two people were killed and three others remain missing following Hurricane Polo, which struck Mexico, triggering heavy rains and landslides in the western state of Jalisco.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Polo was heading toward the coast as a Category 3 hurricane with winds reaching approximately 205 kilometers per hour; it was forecast to make landfall in the northwestern state of Baja California Sur.

Mexican authorities urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to follow civil protection instructions.

The hurricane caused flooding in parts of Hawaii, while another tropical storm, named Rachel, formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast.

Mexico City Hurricane Polo heavy rains and landslides