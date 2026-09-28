Crown Prince Meets With US International Development Finance Corporation CEO

New York, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Sunday with the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black. The meeting explored ways of strengthening cooperation between Jordan and the DFC on major and vital projects, with a view to leveraging Jordan's strategic geographical location to drive regional integration and connectivity across energy, logistics, water, railway, and digital sectors. Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

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