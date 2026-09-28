No Shortage Of Coal At Power Plants: Kishan Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that there was no shortage of coal in the country despite the higher demand for thermal power due to lower hydropower generation and some monsoon-linked disruptions in mining.

The minister said the temporary disruptions should not be seen as a coal shortage and observed that the overall situation was normal. Sufficient coal is being moved to the power plants both by road and rail, he said in answer to a question.

Reddy said thermal power demand had increased by around 12-15 per cent as hydropower generation had come down due to the weaker monsoon while the rains had also impacted coal mining operations.

"The situation is normal. There is no tension," he remarked.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Angul Aluminium Roadshow here organised by the business chamber Assocham, Reddy also alleged that West Bengal's coal industry suffered under "Jungle Raj" and mafia control for years, and that the Central government is pushing reforms to bring transparency and increase state revenues.

The minister is undertaking a comprehensive two-day review of government-owned mining giant Coal India Limited's operations, project progress, and post-monsoon dispatches in Kolkata.

Coal India has driven a strategic shift towards modernising both underground (UG) and open-cast (OC) operations for greater efficiency, safety and sustainability. It has rapidly moved away from conventional mining technology and methods to more advanced tools and practices. Advanced digital interventions – IoT, AI and data analytics – are reducing hazard exposure, improving recovery rates and enabling predictive maintenance, smart control rooms, automated dispatch and 'Smart Mines,' according to a Coal Ministry statement.

CIL is also committed to raising UG production to around 100 million tonnes using Continuous Miner, Longwall, and Highwall technology. Continuous mining has already been adopted, with large-scale Longwall now being introduced. Major investments are planned in Paste Fill to unlock high-grade coal otherwise locked in pillars, alongside enhanced ventilation and strata management to strengthen safety.

Besides, CIL is strengthening coal evacuation through First Mile Connectivity (FMC) and critical railway infrastructure such as Rapid Loading Systems. Complementing this, four of seven critical railway projects involving an investment of Rs 23,465 crore have been commissioned, with the rest targeted by FY 2027-28.