Justice Minister Participates In International Judicial Cooperation Event

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni took part in a ministerial event on international judicial cooperation on Monday, organized by the UAE Ministry of Justice on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

The event, titled "Strengthening International Judicial Cooperation: The UAE Experience and Global Partnerships," addressed ways to strengthen cooperation among countries, exchange legal and judicial expertise, and improve coordination mechanisms for dealing with challenges posed by transnational crime.

During the discussions, Talhouni presented Jordan's experience and position on several aspects of international judicial cooperation. He highlighted the importance of developing legal frameworks and strengthening coordination among countries and judicial and legal institutions.

The discussions covered mutual legal assistance, extradition, asset recovery and confiscation, legal frameworks and international agreements. They also addressed ways to strengthen cooperation among relevant authorities and further develop judicial coordination mechanisms.

Jordan's participation is part of its engagement in the congress and reflects the Kingdom's efforts to broaden international legal and judicial cooperation and exchange expertise and practices. These efforts also support measures to address transnational crime, uphold the rule of law, and strengthen criminal justice.

//Petra//WH