Al-Balqa Applied University Ranks First Locally, 43Rd Globally In UI Greenmetric 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Al-Balqa Applied University ranked first among Jordanian universities and 43rd worldwide in the current UI GreenMetric ranking of sustainable universities, according to data received by the university. The ranking included 2,016 universities and educational institutions from 110 countries.

The result reflects the university's work to improve its campus environment, manage resources more efficiently, and expand sustainable practices. It also continues its participation in the ranking in recent years through efforts involving its colleges, administrative units, and centres.

UI GreenMetric evaluates sustainability performance in higher education institutions and encourages improvements in campus practices, knowledge sharing, and continuous development.

For the 2026 edition, the ranking methodology expanded from six to seven areas by adding governance and digitalization. The areas cover infrastructure and campus environment, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation, education and research, and governance and digitalization.

The new areas also highlight the role of institutional policies and digital systems in improving resource management and assessing the impact of sustainability initiatives.

University President Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni said the university's first-place national and 43rd-place global ranking reflects the work carried out through its sustainability projects and initiatives. He said the result also demonstrates the capacity of Jordanian higher education institutions to achieve international recognition through clear planning and sustained institutional efforts.

Al-Ajlouni said sustainability is incorporated into the university's educational and applied mission and its responsibilities toward society, as well as its planning, facility development, and resource management.

He noted that the university is continuing efforts to improve energy and water efficiency, expand solar energy projects, improve waste management, and develop campus facilities and spaces. The work also includes digital transformation and initiatives related to environmentally friendly transportation.

According to Al-Ajlouni, these efforts affect the educational environment and services provided to students and staff, as well as the university's engagement with the local communities where its colleges operate.

He said the university plans to build on the result by increasing the participation of students and researchers in sustainability projects, supporting research and practical solutions to environmental challenges, and expanding cooperation with national and international institutions.

The university president said the aim is to develop a university model that connects applied education with responsible resource use and supports national efforts related to clean energy, the green economy, and sustainable development.

Vice President for Planning and Quality Assurance Haitham Al-Shibli said the university's ranking resulted from sustained and collaborative institutional work focusing on the campus environment, resource management, energy and water efficiency, waste management and transportation, as well as education and research linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the university uses the UI GreenMetric results to assess performance and guide further improvements by reviewing each area, identifying strengths and areas for development, and linking the findings to implementation plans and measurable indicators.

Al-Shibli added that the inclusion of governance and digitalisation in the 2026 methodology highlights the importance of integrating data, policies, and institutional procedures to support sustainability and measure the impact of related initiatives.

//Petra//WH