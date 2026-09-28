21-Karat Gold Price Stands At JD84.5 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among citizens in the local market, stood at JD84.5 at jewelry shops on Monday, compared with JD80.7 for purchases.

According to the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram of 24-karat and 18-karat gold stood at JD97 and JD74.9, respectively.

//Petra//WH