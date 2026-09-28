As The Gifting Season Returns, Emirates Gold Puts Certified Gold And Silver Back At The Centre Of The Celebration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the region enters its most celebrated season, Emirates Gold is highlighting the enduring role of certified gold and silver as gifts, keepsakes, and investments, offering buyers trusted, refinery-backed precious metals for the months of gifting and celebration ahead. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026: As the UAE moves into the season of gifting, gatherings, and celebration, Emirates Gold, one of the country's leading precious metals refineries and mints, is highlighting the enduring role of certified gold and silver at the heart of the months ahead. With weddings, festivals, and family milestones filling the calendar, the company is encouraging buyers to approach seasonal gold and silver purchases with the same confidence and assurance they would expect from any considered investment.

Gold has always occupied a special place in the region's celebrations, given as a gift, kept as a keepsake, and valued as a store of long-term worth. As the season returns, so does demand for precious metals in every form, from certified coins and smaller denominations to investment-grade bars. Emirates Gold's range, spanning half a gram to one kilogram in both gold and silver, is designed to meet that demand across every occasion and budget, without compromising on the certified quality that defines the company's work.

Through its retail boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and its certified product range, Emirates Gold makes trusted, refinery-backed precious metals directly accessible to individual buyers. Every piece carries the same assurance: certified purity, precise weight, and responsible sourcing, backed by a refinery that has produced gold and silver to internationally recognised standards since 1992. For seasonal buyers, that assurance means a gift or purchase that holds both its meaning and its value.

Abhijit Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Gold, said:“The season ahead is one of the most meaningful times of the year for gold and silver in this region. It is when families celebrate, when gifts are chosen with care, and when many people make some of their most considered precious metals purchases. Our commitment is to make sure that every one of those purchases can be made with complete confidence, that whatever a customer chooses, from a half-gram coin to a one-kilogram bar, it is certified, trusted, and refined to the highest standard. That is what turns a seasonal gift into something that lasts.”

As the season of celebration continues, Emirates Gold remains focused on making certified gold and silver as accessible as it is trusted, pairing decades of refinery heritage with a growing range of products designed for a new and diverse generation of buyers. For gifting, for keeping, or for building long-term value, the company continues to place certified precious metals at the centre of the moments that matter most.

About Emirates Gold:

Founded in 1992, Emirates Gold FZCO is one of the UAE's leading precious metals refineries and mints, built on a legacy of trust, precision, and certified excellence. Headquartered in Dubai, the company offers a full spectrum of services, including refining, assaying, smelting, bullion trading, and the minting of gold and silver products. Emirates Gold was the first refinery in the UAE to achieve Good Delivery accreditation and adheres to internationally recognised quality benchmarks under the UAE Good Delivery standard. With its retail boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Emirates Gold combines over three decades of refinery expertise with modern accessibility, offering direct access to investment-grade gold and silver for consumers and investors alike.