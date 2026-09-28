FII Institute Announces Bombardier As A Strategic Partner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, September 2026 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and Bombardier today announced a mutual expansion of their partnership, transitioning Bombardier from Summit Partner to Strategic Partner under a new three-year agreement. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on Bombardier's successful participation at FII PRIORITY Miami 2026, the expanded partnership secures year-round engagement across the FII Institute's flagship conference, international summits, ongoing research, specialized initiatives, and global community.

“We are pleased to welcome Bombardier into FII Institute's community of Strategic Partners,” said HRH Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute.“Aviation plays a vital role in bringing markets, people, talent, and ideas closer together. Bombardier brings a global perspective, deep industry expertise, and a strong culture of innovation that will enrich conversations and collaborations across our platforms throughout the year.”

As a world-class leader in business aviation, Bombardier designs, manufactures, and supports advanced aircraft relied upon by leading enterprises and governments worldwide. Its unique intersection of global mobility, advanced manufacturing, and engineering innovation adds a critical dimension to the FII Institute's international network.

“Our partnership with FII Institute speaks to the importance of bringing together leaders who are shaping the future, all while building a legacy that will endure for generations,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier.“As FII marks its milestone 10th edition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to shape new opportunities and strengthen its growing role in connecting the region with the world.”

Through this three-year collaboration, Bombardier will contribute its industry experience to FII platforms, engaging directly with international investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders on topics spanning connectivity, advanced manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The alliance further reinforces the FII Institute's robust network of global partners dedicated to fostering international cooperation, generating actionable ideas, and accelerating solutions in support of its core agenda: Impact on Humanity.