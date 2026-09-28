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Siti Hasmah, Mahathir's Wife, Dies at 100; State Funeral Ordered
(MENAFN) Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, the centenarian wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, has died at 100, his office announced on Monday.
She passed away Monday morning at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, according to state news agency Bernama, which cited her son, Mokhzani Mahathir.
Her husband, 101, and their seven children survive her.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered condolences to Mahathir and his family, pledging that Malaysia would remember her contributions to the nation.
"I express our deepest condolences and sympathies on the passing of the late Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali," Anwar said on US social media platform X. "The nation will forever remember her maternal figure and cherish her contributions."
Anwar said he has instructed officials to give her a funeral with full state honors.
Born in Klang, Selangor, in 1926, Siti Hasmah was one of the first Malay women to become a doctor in Malaya. She graduated from the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore in 1955, and went on to build a long career in maternal and child health and rural public health.
She married Mahathir in 1956, and the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August.
Mahathir served as Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.
She passed away Monday morning at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, according to state news agency Bernama, which cited her son, Mokhzani Mahathir.
Her husband, 101, and their seven children survive her.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered condolences to Mahathir and his family, pledging that Malaysia would remember her contributions to the nation.
"I express our deepest condolences and sympathies on the passing of the late Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali," Anwar said on US social media platform X. "The nation will forever remember her maternal figure and cherish her contributions."
Anwar said he has instructed officials to give her a funeral with full state honors.
Born in Klang, Selangor, in 1926, Siti Hasmah was one of the first Malay women to become a doctor in Malaya. She graduated from the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore in 1955, and went on to build a long career in maternal and child health and rural public health.
She married Mahathir in 1956, and the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August.
Mahathir served as Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.
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