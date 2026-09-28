Akhilesh Yadav Calls BJP 'Biggest Land Mafia', 'Bharatiya Zameen Party'

SP Chief Slams BJP Over Land Acquisition, Calls It 'Land Mafia' Party

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP over land acquisition for the Aligarh-Moradabad Greenfield Access-Controlled Expressway, alleging that the party was discriminating against farmers when it came to compensation. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, he called the BJP the biggest 'land mafia' party, naming it the 'Bharatiya Zameen Party'. He also demanded that circle rates be raised to reflect actual market value.

Yadav said, "BJP is the biggest 'land mafia' party; it is the 'Bharatiya Zameen Party' (Indian Land Party), leading the way in land grabbing. Yet, when it comes to compensating farmers, they practice discrimination." He said, "We demand that for the Aligarh-Moradabad Greenfield Access-Controlled Expressway, the circle rates should be raised to reflect the actual market value."

Questions Govt's Land Recovery Claims

Questioning the state government's claims on land recovery, Yadav asked why CM Yogi Adityanath is not using the reclaimed 84000 hectres land from the mafia to build an industrial corridor. He said, "The Chief Minister used to claim that they reclaimed 84,000 hectares of land from the mafia, freeing it from encroachment; then why aren't you setting up industries there? Why are you snatching land from farmers? And if you are acquiring land for an industrial corridor, you ought to pay the market value by raising the circle rate."

Accuses Govt of Unemployment, Social Division

The SP chief also targeted the government over its approach to Madrasas, accusing it of dividing society. He also accused it of not employing the youth of the country in 10 years. "He wants there to be a debate on 1 lakh jobs. For ten years you have made the youth unemployed. You snatched away reservations. You leaked the papers. You don't want to give government jobs. You discriminated against madrasas. You discriminated against teachers. You ate the budget that was being given as honorarium for the un-aided. Under the guise of cashless, you are deceiving teachers and advocates. Your hospitals themselves need treatment," he said.

He accused the government of spreading hate and creating divisions within society and said that all issues addressing madrasas will be resolved under SP rule. "This govt has no other agenda. They have consistently worked towards spreading hatred, creating divisions, widening rifts, and pursuing a path of appeasement. The govt has discriminated against madrasas. All issues concerning madrasas will be resolved under the Samajwadi govt," he said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)