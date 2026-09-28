Baloch National Movement Holds Rally In Geneva Over Rights Violations

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest rally in Geneva against alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, human rights violations and the sentencing of political activists in what it described as fabricated cases in Balochistan.

Geneva Protest Demands International Attention

According to a post shared by BNM on social media platform X, protesters gathered outside the United Nations Office near the Broken Chair and called for international attention to the human rights situation in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. The protest was part of BNM's September 2026 Geneva campaign, with representatives from Balochistan, Sindh, the Pashtun community, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) participating in the demonstrations.

Addressing the gathering were BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch, Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch, Central Junior Joint Secretary Hassan Dost Baloch, Foreign Department Focal Person Hakeem Baloch, Sarang Haider of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, human rights activist Noor Maryam Kanwar and Kamran Jatoi of the World Sindhi Congress, according to the X post. The speakers highlighted the plight of families of people they said had been forcibly disappeared, stating that mothers, fathers and siblings had faced prolonged uncertainty over the whereabouts of their relatives.

Widespread Abuses Alleged

The BNM alleged that thousands of people in Balochistan had been subjected to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It further claimed that similar concerns had been reported in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing figures of more than 3,500 enforced disappearances and over 100 extrajudicial killings in Sindh.

Calls for UN Intervention and Justice

The speakers called on the United Nations to intervene and send an independent fact-finding mission to Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Saraiki Waseb. They also alleged that lawyers representing families of forcibly disappeared persons faced harassment and pressure. Referring to lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Chatha, the speakers claimed they had been targeted for representing Baloch and Pashtun families.

The protest also highlighted the case of social activist Sabeen Mahmud, with speakers alleging that she was killed after holding a session involving families of forcibly disappeared persons.

BNM Urges Meaningful UN Action

At the conclusion of the demonstration, BNM reiterated its call for independent investigations into alleged enforced disappearances, collective punishment and human rights violations, urging the United Nations to take what it described as meaningful action. (ANI)

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