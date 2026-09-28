Shreya Ghoshal Releases New Single 'Bairi Piya', Talks Creative Freedom
She added, "With 'Bairi Piya', I was drawn to the melody and the simplicity of the song, and I enjoyed exploring this softer, contemporary space. I think this is what I enjoy most about independent music, the freedom to keep discovering different sides of myself through it.”
A Full Circle Moment
Her latest single, 'Bairi Piya', has been released via Universal Music India. Interestingly, it was in 2002 that Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood playback debut at just 16 with the romantic duet“Bairi Piya” from Devdas. And today, she has released an independent song with the same name, 'Bairi Piya'.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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