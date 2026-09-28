Char Dham Yatra Resumes After Weather Improves, Says Garhwal Official

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup said the Char Dham Yatra has been resumed after an improvement in weather conditions. Necessary directions have been issued to all concerned District Magistrates in this regard. He said that, in view of the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre and keeping the safety of pilgrims and devotees in mind, the Char Dham Yatra had been suspended from the afternoon of September 26 until September 27. With weather conditions now improving, the pilgrimage has been resumed, a press release said.

Pilgrim Safety Remains Top Priority

Commissioner Anand Swarup said that the concerned District Magistrates may take necessary decisions regarding the operation of the yatra based on the local conditions in their respective districts. In case of road blockages, heavy rainfall or adverse weather conditions, the District Magistrates may temporarily suspend the yatra at their respective levels.

According to the release, he said that the safety of pilgrims remains the administration's top priority during the Char Dham Yatra. The administration is continuously monitoring weather conditions and the status of the pilgrimage routes.

1,500 Pilgrims Rescued After Landslide

Meanwhile, around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route late Sunday night due to a landslide were safely rescued and escorted to Gaurikund by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF).

During the late hours of Sunday, the Rudraprayag District Control Room (DCR) informed Sonprayag Police that several pilgrims had been stranded on the other side of the route near Chirbasa, around three kilometres from Gaurikund, following a landslide.

Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF Sonprayag team, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the site, the team found debris blocking the route near the Chirbasa helipad. Continuous rockfall from the hillside further made movement along the stretch extremely risky.

In view of the situation, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams jointly launched a rescue operation. Prioritising the safety of the pilgrims, the rescue teams carefully assisted them across the landslide zone.

Around 1,500 pilgrims were safely brought to the other side and escorted towards Gaurikund.

Pilgrims have been advised to check the latest weather updates and undertake the journey only while following the guidelines issued by the local administration. (ANI)

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