Crown Prince Meets With US International Development Finance Corporation CEO

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein met on Sunday with the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black.

The meeting explored ways of strengthening cooperation between Jordan and the DFC on major and vital projects, with a view to leveraging Jordan's strategic geographical location to drive regional integration and connectivity across energy, logistics, water, railway, and digital sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.