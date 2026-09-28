KP Health Facilities To Go Under Public-Private Partnership

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) KP decides to outsource 37 government hospitals and health centers to the private sector.

Under the plan, the management and operations of these health facilities will be run through public-private partnerships.

The Health Department has invited companies and organizations to submit expressions of interest for the outsourcing of the facilities. According to the department, the aim is to improve healthcare services in remote and underserved areas.

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Each hospital and health center will be treated as a separate project, with applications invited accordingly. Facilities in Buner, Dir, Hangu, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar and Swat are among those included in the plan.

The hospital in the constituency of the provincial health minister is also among the facilities to be outsourced.