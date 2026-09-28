Three Traffic Police Personnel Martyred In Tank Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Unknown armed men opened fire on a traffic police mobile in Tank, killing three police officers and injuring two passersby.

According to Tank DPO Abdul Samad Khan, the incident took place at Wazirabad Bazaar, where the attackers targeted the traffic police vehicle.

Three officers inside the vehicle were killed on the spot, while the attackers fled.

The martyred personnel were identified as Pir Khalid, Warden Gul Amin, and Warden Saleemullah.

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The DPO said the attackers also took the traffic police vehicle with them, but it was later recovered from Grah Budha.

Following the incident, checkpoints have been set up on all major roads and pedestrian routes to arrest the suspects.

According to the DPO, ASI Ismatullah was also injured in the firing and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.