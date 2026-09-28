Russian Forces Strike Food Processing Plant In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

Rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have already extinguished the fire.

Russian strikes inregion kill three people and injure eight over past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked a foreign-invested enterprise in Zhytomyr region twice over the past week.