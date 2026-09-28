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Russian Forces Strike Food Processing Plant In Zhytomyr Region

Russian Forces Strike Food Processing Plant In Zhytomyr Region


2026-09-28 05:14:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

Rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have already extinguished the fire.

Read also: Russian strikes in Kyiv region kill three people and injure eight over past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked a foreign-invested enterprise in Zhytomyr region twice over the past week.

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