MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Third Army Corps reported this on Facebook.

“The 3rd Army Corps liberated Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka and regained control of Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. Enemy losses totaled 2,000 troops, and more than 250 Russians were taken prisoner. This marks the end of the third phase of 'Vivaldi,' a turning point for the entire operation,” the statement reads.

The corps noted that during the third phase of the operation, an additional 51 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were recaptured, bringing the total reclaimed since the start of offensive operations to 176 square kilometers. The main target of the third season was Nove-a key enemy hub on the bridgehead.

According to Andrii Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, control over the high ground surrounding this settlement allows for maintaining the initiative on the bridgehead.

“The enemy was convinced that the main direction of the attack was Shandryholove–Zelena Dolyna. This forced them to pointlessly burn through their reserves in counterattacks specifically in that direction. The Russians missed the real strike, which was focused on capturing Novoye,” Biletsky stated.

To break through the enemy's defenses, the Third Army Corps deployed Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers, converted into robotic kamikaze systems. These were used to blow up the enemy's strongest fortifications. Entire Russian units, including officers, pilots, and artillerymen, surrendered.

Operation: Ukrainian forces use ground robots to lay 400 m of minefields in two nights

Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade played a key role in the third season of“Vivaldi”; according to the corps, they demonstrated high morale and professionalism. The 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus regained full control of Ridkodub and quickly established defenses along the new front lines. The 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment“DOZOR” took an active part in the assault operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Brigadier General Andrii Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, confirmed reports of a Ukrainian army offensive in the north of Donetsk region; to date, the Defense Forces have cleare 75 square kilometers and liberated 10 square kilometers.