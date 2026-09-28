Media Reports: Drones Attack Edelweiss-95 Oil Depot In Krasnodar Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Telegram channel Astra.

“On the night of September 28, residents of the village of Novotitarivska reported drones flying overhead and numerous explosions, which they said occurred near the railroad,” the post states.

According to Astra's analysis of footage from eyewitnesses, it became clear that the oil depot belonging to the local company Edelweiss-95, LLC-which is engaged in the wholesale trade of petroleum products-was on fire.

The company's main activities include wholesale supplies of diesel fuel (Euro-5) and gasoline (AI-92, AI-95, AI-100). The storage facility has a capacity of 4,500 cubic meters. It also has its own dead-end railroad track for loading and unloading fuel.

The company's website states that Edelweiss-95 has been selling fuel for 30 years and purchases products directly from Russia's largest oil refineries. It also notes that its own oil depot“provides prompt access to the full range of products and allows for shipments to be made within one business day.”

Permrefinery halts operations after drone attack – Reuters

So far, Russian authorities in the Krasnodar Krai have not confirmed a drone attack on the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai as a result of an attack on the night of September 26, according to OSINT analysis by Astra.