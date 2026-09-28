Shusha Hosts 'Karabakh Night' Charity Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A charity concert titled "Karabakh Night - Shusha" has been held in Shusha at the initiative and organization of the Karabakh Revival Fund, with organizational support from the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration.

The concert was held as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival and brought together government officials, donors and partners of the Karabakh Revival Fund, cultural and art figures, media representatives and residents of Shusha.

The event was organized to mark the sixth anniversary of Remembrance Day. At the opening ceremony, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the servicemen who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at the event, Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, thanked the Karabakh Revival Fund and partner organizations involved in organizing the charity concert. He highlighted the importance of holding such a musical event in Shusha for enriching the city's cultural life and preserving its musical traditions.

Novruzov noted that Shusha holds a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural and musical history, adding that events of this kind contribute to preserving the city's cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. He also highlighted the return of the "Karabakh Night" project to Shusha as an initiative contributing to the city's cultural life.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, spoke about the purpose and significance of the charity concert. He noted that alongside reconstruction and restoration projects carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the revival of cultural life, preservation of historical and cultural heritage, and continuation of Karabakh's rich musical traditions are also important.

Hajiyev said that holding the "Karabakh Night" charity concert in Shusha has become a tradition. He recalled that during the first concert held in Shusha in 2024, the city was presented with a Yamaha grand piano. According to him, the instrument has created new opportunities for concerts and other cultural events in Shusha and contributes to the city's cultural life.

Hajiyev also noted that the support provided by the fund's donors and partners has played an important role in organizing and holding the six "Karabakh Night" charity concerts to date, describing this support as an expression of unity and solidarity for the revival of Karabakh.

People's Artist, rector of the Baku Music Academy and member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Farhad Badalbeyli also addressed the event, speaking about the significance of the "Karabakh Night" project and Shusha's special place in Azerbaijan's musical and cultural history.

The event continued with an artistic program featuring works by Azerbaijani and international composers performed by prominent musicians. The concert was conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov and featured People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Yegana Akhundova on piano, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab on piano, and soloists Nazrin Aslanli on violin, Mahir Taghizadeh, Aysun Mahmudizada and Sabina Asadova.

The concert was held as part of events marking Remembrance Day, observed annually in Azerbaijan on September 27 to honor those who lost their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On September 23, as part of events marking the sixth anniversary of Remembrance Day, the Karabakh Revival Fund presented the city of Lachin with a Yamaha concert grand piano during the "Karabakh Night - Lachin" charity concert held there.