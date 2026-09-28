Which Shoes Are In Fashion For Autumn-Winter Season?

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Boots are taking over the autumn-winter 2026 wardrobe, with the new season bringing back familiar styles in updated forms.

Slouchy boots are one of the season's clearest trends. The shaft falls loosely around the leg, creating a deliberately relaxed shape. Leather and suede versions have appeared in different collections, with some designs taking inspiration from the bohemian styles of the 2000s.

At the other end of the spectrum are fitted boots that closely follow the shape of the leg. Thin leather and sock-like designs give these boots a clean silhouette and work particularly well with skirts, dresses and tailored clothing.

Knee-high riding boots are another major choice for the season. Their simple shape and low or flat heels make them practical for everyday wear, while their equestrian influence gives even a simple outfit a polished look. Black and brown leather versions are especially easy to combine with coats, skirts and straight-leg trousers.

Western boots are continuing into the new season, but with a quieter look. Instead of heavily decorated cowboy boots, many of the latest designs use details such as pointed toes, Cuban heels and pull tabs while keeping the overall shape simple.

Biker and buckled boots bring a heavier look. Straps, buckles and sturdy soles appear on both ankle and knee-high designs. Some versions have a strong motorcycle influence, while others are paired with skirts and dresses for a contrast between feminine and rugged pieces.

Brown is also having a strong season. Chestnut, cognac and copper shades are replacing some of the darker brown tones that dominated previous seasons. Suede is particularly noticeable in these colors, appearing on both ankle and knee-high boots.

For those who prefer something more eye-catching, animal prints are back. Snakeskin, leopard and zebra patterns have appeared on boots and other footwear, adding a stronger element to otherwise simple outfits.

Flat ankle boots remain part of the season as well. Minimal designs in black or dark brown leather can be worn with jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses, making them one of the more versatile options for colder weather.

The season also brings back over-the-knee boots, while pointed toes and unusual heels add a more dramatic touch to some collections. Alongside the return of these statement styles, simpler boots with clean lines remain an important part of the autumn-winter wardrobe.

The result is a winter footwear season that moves between two directions: soft and relaxed boots on one side, and sharply fitted or structured styles on the other. Brown suede, knee-high riding boots, slouchy silhouettes, Western boots and buckled models are among the styles most visible in the new season collections.

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