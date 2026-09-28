Kyiv Region Hit By Drone Attacks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Air strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv region over the past 24 hours have caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and left three people dead.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that drone attacks had killed three civilians and damaged 21 civilian sites.

In the Brovary district, two warehouses and two administrative buildings were damaged. In Bucha district, a private house, a market and six vehicles were affected.

Damage was also reported at an industrial facility and six vehicles in the Fastiv district, one vehicle in Boryspil district, and an agricultural enterprise and another building in Bila Tserkva district.

According to the information, emergency services continue to work at the hit sites. The injured are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Image: Vlada Liberova / Libkos / Getty Images