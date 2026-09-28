Oracle Sees AI As Key Investment Area In Azerbaijan

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Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the investment areas attracting significant interest in Azerbaijan, Oracle Vice President Mark Newell said at the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

Newell said AI is currently at the forefront of investment discussions and expressed interest in following the sector's development in Azerbaijan.

“I believe that investment in artificial intelligence is one of the primary investment areas strongly coming to the forefront. It is clearly a major topic right now. Therefore, I look forward to learning more about how artificial intelligence will develop in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Newell also shared his impressions of Baku, noting that it was not his first visit to the city.

“I was very impressed by the country, the development, and some of the interesting work being carried out here,” he said.

Commenting on Oracle's potential investment plans in Azerbaijan, Newell said the company's leadership has shown significant interest in the country.

“I believe there is significant interest from our organization in investing in Azerbaijan,” the Oracle vice president said.

He emphasized that cooperation with local partners would be important for implementing planned initiatives and creating opportunities for young people in Azerbaijan.

“We will certainly need to work with partners to realize some of the initiatives we intend to carry out here,” Newell said.