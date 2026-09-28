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Seviora and First Abu Dhabi Bank Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock New Investment and Market Opportunities
(MENAFN- Edelman) 28 September, 2026 – Abu Dhabi, UAE / Singapore: Seviora Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Seviora”), Temasek's main asset management platform, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (“FAB”) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic partnership between the organisations.
The MOU will provide a strong foundation for closer collaboration between the two firms. Leveraging their synergies, both Seviora and FAB will draw on their respective expertise, networks and resources to expand their access to new investment and strategic opportunities, including co-investments. The collaboration will also support greater knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.
Under the partnership, FAB will explore opportunities to distribute investment strategies managed by Seviora and its affiliates through its wealth management platform, providing its clients with access to a broader range of investment opportunities.
“Seviora’s MOU with First Abu Dhabi Bank strengthens our connectivity across the Middle East and creates new opportunities in the region. The MOU also opens up new areas of collaboration and access to compelling investment opportunities globally”, said Wolfgang Klemm, Head of Strategy and Development at Seviora. “Strategic alliances are central to Seviora’s growth ambitions, as they unlock deep local market insights and unique access. Through this cooperation, we see significant potential to create long-term value and seize future growth opportunities together.”
Commenting on the partnership, Linos Lekkas, Group Head of Investment Banking at FAB, said, “We are pleased to partner with Seviora to explore strategic investment opportunities across our respective markets. By bringing together our complementary expertise, networks and capabilities, this partnership creates a strong foundation for closer collaboration, knowledge sharing, and access to a broader range of investment opportunities for our clients. We look forward to a long-term relationship that creates value for both organisations.”
Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer and Director, Seviora (Middle East) added “This partnership builds on the launch of Seviora’s Abu Dhabi office in 2025 and marks an important milestone for us as we continue to deepen our presence in the Middle East and strengthen our relationship with FAB. By bringing together our respective capabilities, expertise and networks, we see significant potential to broaden our reach, develop new opportunities and support our long-term ambitions in the region.”
The MOU will provide a strong foundation for closer collaboration between the two firms. Leveraging their synergies, both Seviora and FAB will draw on their respective expertise, networks and resources to expand their access to new investment and strategic opportunities, including co-investments. The collaboration will also support greater knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.
Under the partnership, FAB will explore opportunities to distribute investment strategies managed by Seviora and its affiliates through its wealth management platform, providing its clients with access to a broader range of investment opportunities.
“Seviora’s MOU with First Abu Dhabi Bank strengthens our connectivity across the Middle East and creates new opportunities in the region. The MOU also opens up new areas of collaboration and access to compelling investment opportunities globally”, said Wolfgang Klemm, Head of Strategy and Development at Seviora. “Strategic alliances are central to Seviora’s growth ambitions, as they unlock deep local market insights and unique access. Through this cooperation, we see significant potential to create long-term value and seize future growth opportunities together.”
Commenting on the partnership, Linos Lekkas, Group Head of Investment Banking at FAB, said, “We are pleased to partner with Seviora to explore strategic investment opportunities across our respective markets. By bringing together our complementary expertise, networks and capabilities, this partnership creates a strong foundation for closer collaboration, knowledge sharing, and access to a broader range of investment opportunities for our clients. We look forward to a long-term relationship that creates value for both organisations.”
Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer and Director, Seviora (Middle East) added “This partnership builds on the launch of Seviora’s Abu Dhabi office in 2025 and marks an important milestone for us as we continue to deepen our presence in the Middle East and strengthen our relationship with FAB. By bringing together our respective capabilities, expertise and networks, we see significant potential to broaden our reach, develop new opportunities and support our long-term ambitions in the region.”
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