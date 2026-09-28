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Jersey Finance UAE Roundtables Spotlight Growing Demand for Tailored Private Market Structures
(MENAFN- Edelman) September 28, 2026 – Dubai, UAE – Growing demand among sophisticated investors for greater choice, control and flexibility in private markets, together with the governance requirements that accompany more bespoke investment strategies, were among the key themes discussed at two industry roundtables hosted by Jersey Finance in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week.
The events brought together UAE-based investors, fund managers, advisers and service providers to exchange perspectives on developments shaping global private markets and the evolving requirements of international investors.
Led by An Kelles, Director – GCC at Jersey Finance, and Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, the roundtables took place in Abu Dhabi on 23 September and Dubai on 24 September.
Discussions considered how sophisticated investors are increasingly supplementing traditional pooled fund structures with approaches including co-investment, direct investment, and bespoke structures designed around particular investor or asset requirements. While fund managers continue to play an important role, investors are also seeking greater involvement in areas such as asset selection, investment horizons and costs, while drawing on specialist expertise where required.
The trend is particularly relevant in the Gulf, home to some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated pools of capital. Jersey Finance cited PwC Middle East’s TransAct Middle East 2026 report, which, drawing on Global SWF data, noted that Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds invested US$127 billion globally in 2025, up 48% year on year.
Research discussed at the events underlined the growing demand for tailored structures. A global survey of 410 senior private-market practitioners by CSC found that 86% had experienced increasing limited partner demand for tailored special purpose vehicles (SPVs), while 82% had seen increasing demand for single-asset SPVs.
Participants also considered the governance implications of greater investor control, including the continuing importance of due diligence, valuations, risk management, conflict management, reporting, monitoring and independent oversight.
An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, said: “The UAE has developed a highly sophisticated investment ecosystem, supported by strong financial centres, experienced advisers and some of the world’s most significant pools of capital. Jersey’s role complements that ecosystem. We work alongside investors, managers and advisers in the region, bringing our experience in cross-border structuring, governance and administration where it can support their international investment strategies.
These roundtables are also an important opportunity to listen to the market and understand how we can continue to work in partnership as investor requirements evolve.”
Jersey has longstanding professional and commercial links with the Middle East across investment, corporate structuring, private wealth and Islamic finance. Jersey Finance has maintained a presence in the UAE since 2011 and has operated its regional hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre since 2018.
Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, Jersey Finance, said: “As investors build experience and capability, many are looking for more choice over what they invest in and how those investments are structured. That can mean co-investment, direct investment, single-asset vehicles or other bespoke arrangements.
Greater control also brings greater responsibility. Governance, oversight, administration, and reporting around an investment remain essential. Jersey can work alongside investors and their existing advisers to provide that supporting infrastructure, while the investor retains control over its capital, asset selection and investment decisions.”
The discussions touched on tokenisation, with Jersey Finance highlighting that while technology can change how investments are accessed, held and transferred, robust legal structures, governance and investor protections remain fundamental.
Refson added: “As investment models evolve, international finance centres have an important role to play in making high-quality expertise and infrastructure straightforward to access. For Jersey, that means continuing to work alongside the UAE’s financial community and supporting cross-border investment where our legal, governance and professional-services capabilities can add value.”
Jersey is also continuing to modernise its framework, with recent and forthcoming reforms designed to reduce unnecessary friction while maintaining robust regulatory standards.
The Abu Dhabi and Dubai roundtables form part of Jersey Finance’s ongoing engagement with financial services professionals across the Gulf and its wider dialogue with the international funds and investment management community.
The events brought together UAE-based investors, fund managers, advisers and service providers to exchange perspectives on developments shaping global private markets and the evolving requirements of international investors.
Led by An Kelles, Director – GCC at Jersey Finance, and Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, the roundtables took place in Abu Dhabi on 23 September and Dubai on 24 September.
Discussions considered how sophisticated investors are increasingly supplementing traditional pooled fund structures with approaches including co-investment, direct investment, and bespoke structures designed around particular investor or asset requirements. While fund managers continue to play an important role, investors are also seeking greater involvement in areas such as asset selection, investment horizons and costs, while drawing on specialist expertise where required.
The trend is particularly relevant in the Gulf, home to some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated pools of capital. Jersey Finance cited PwC Middle East’s TransAct Middle East 2026 report, which, drawing on Global SWF data, noted that Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds invested US$127 billion globally in 2025, up 48% year on year.
Research discussed at the events underlined the growing demand for tailored structures. A global survey of 410 senior private-market practitioners by CSC found that 86% had experienced increasing limited partner demand for tailored special purpose vehicles (SPVs), while 82% had seen increasing demand for single-asset SPVs.
Participants also considered the governance implications of greater investor control, including the continuing importance of due diligence, valuations, risk management, conflict management, reporting, monitoring and independent oversight.
An Kelles, Director – GCC, Jersey Finance, said: “The UAE has developed a highly sophisticated investment ecosystem, supported by strong financial centres, experienced advisers and some of the world’s most significant pools of capital. Jersey’s role complements that ecosystem. We work alongside investors, managers and advisers in the region, bringing our experience in cross-border structuring, governance and administration where it can support their international investment strategies.
These roundtables are also an important opportunity to listen to the market and understand how we can continue to work in partnership as investor requirements evolve.”
Jersey has longstanding professional and commercial links with the Middle East across investment, corporate structuring, private wealth and Islamic finance. Jersey Finance has maintained a presence in the UAE since 2011 and has operated its regional hub in the Dubai International Financial Centre since 2018.
Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, Jersey Finance, said: “As investors build experience and capability, many are looking for more choice over what they invest in and how those investments are structured. That can mean co-investment, direct investment, single-asset vehicles or other bespoke arrangements.
Greater control also brings greater responsibility. Governance, oversight, administration, and reporting around an investment remain essential. Jersey can work alongside investors and their existing advisers to provide that supporting infrastructure, while the investor retains control over its capital, asset selection and investment decisions.”
The discussions touched on tokenisation, with Jersey Finance highlighting that while technology can change how investments are accessed, held and transferred, robust legal structures, governance and investor protections remain fundamental.
Refson added: “As investment models evolve, international finance centres have an important role to play in making high-quality expertise and infrastructure straightforward to access. For Jersey, that means continuing to work alongside the UAE’s financial community and supporting cross-border investment where our legal, governance and professional-services capabilities can add value.”
Jersey is also continuing to modernise its framework, with recent and forthcoming reforms designed to reduce unnecessary friction while maintaining robust regulatory standards.
The Abu Dhabi and Dubai roundtables form part of Jersey Finance’s ongoing engagement with financial services professionals across the Gulf and its wider dialogue with the international funds and investment management community.
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