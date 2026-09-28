China Opens Four High-Speed Rail Lines, Expanding National Network

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Sept 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- China, home to the world's largest high-speed rail network, opened four major high-speed railway sections to traffic on Monday, improving transport links across several regions, Xinhua reported.

The new sections connect Xiong'an in Hebei Province with Shangqiu in Henan Province, Xi'an with Ankang in Shaanxi Province, Yichang with Xingshan in Hubei Province, and Harbin with Yichun in Heilongjiang Province.

Spanning northern, northwestern, central, and northeastern China, the new lines will facilitate travel for residents, improve regional connectivity, and support economic development.

--NNN-XINHUA