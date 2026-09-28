OIC Affirms The Illegality Of Israeli Settlements In The Occupied Palestinian Territory

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JEDDAH, Sept 28 (NNN-WAFA) -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Israel's establishment and expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, affirming that they lack any legal basis and constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported that the OIC said the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its advisory opinions issued in 2004 and 2024, affirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ICJ clarified in its 2024 opinion that Israel must immediately cease all new settlement activities, evacuate all settlers, and end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as soon as possible. Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016) also affirmed that the establishment of settlements constitutes a flagrant violation of international law.

The organisation called on states not to recognise the illegal situation arising from the Israeli presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, not to provide aid or assistance in its perpetuation, and to take the necessary measures to ensure that companies under their jurisdiction do not contribute to or benefit from colonial activities.

It also urged the United Nations and its human rights mechanisms to continue working to ensure compliance with international law and accountability for its violations.

Furthermore, it reaffirmed its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

--NNN-WAFA