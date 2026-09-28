MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Guy Gentile Releases The Stock Operator, Tracing Three Decades of Trading, Risk and Loss The new book examines the decisions, setbacks and turning points behind the career of the Dubai-based trader and trading-business founder.

September 28, 2026 4:03 AM EDT | Source: ReleasePR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Trader and author Guy Gentile has released The Stock Operator: The Rise, Fall, and Return of an American Trade







Guy Gentile, author of The Stock Operator. (Photo: GuyGentile)

The book combines Gentile's account of his trading career with discussions of position sizing, order flow, short selling, risk management and the consequences of decisions made during periods of significant market pressure.

The book traces Gentile's career across professional trading and the trading businesses he founded, including SpeedTrader, and SureTrader while examining the trades, losses and risk decisions that shaped his approach to the markets.

"The trades people remember are usually the winners," said Gentile. "The lessons that stayed with me came from the losses: when I was too big, when I misread the tape and when I had to decide whether I could keep going. I wrote this book for people who want to understand those decisions."

The Stock Operator examines how Gentile reads order flow, thinks about position size and responds when a trade moves against him. It also follows the personal and business consequences of a life built around the markets. Written for traders and general readers alike, the book connects trading decisions to the experience behind them.

Gentile has previously written about trading and market strategy in books including Rogue Alpha, Liquidity Event and Bro, I'm Going Rogue. He also publishes articles and market commentary on trading, risk and market structure through GuyGentile.

The Stock Operator: The Rise, Fall, and Return of an American Trader is available in paperback, Kindle and hardcover editions through

About Guy Gentile

Guy Gentile is a trader, author and trading-business founder with more than three decades of experience in the financial markets. He is associated with trading and financial-technology businesses including DAS Trader, SpeedTrader and SureTrader. He is the author of The Stock Operator and other books on trading, markets and risk. More information about Guy Gentile and his work is available at GuyGentile.

Note: The Stock Operator recounts the author's experiences and is not investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

Media Contact

Company: Guy Gentile

Address: P.O. Box 504377, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Name: Guy Gentile

Email: ...

Phone: +971 58 590 2347

Country: Dubai

Website:

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Source: ReleasePR