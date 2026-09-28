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Settlers Torch Vehicles Near Ramallah; 628 Attacks in August
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles in two towns in the central West Bank on Monday, local sources said, amid a surge in settler violence ahead of the olive harvest.
A group of settlers attacked the Al-Shaab al-Ghuwait area of Ras Karkar, north of Ramallah, and burned an agricultural tractor and a truck, the sources told Anadolu.
In Deir Abu Mashal, west of Ramallah, settlers attacked a Palestinian home and set a vehicle in its courtyard on fire, the same sources said.
Harvest season raises risk
The incidents come as the olive harvest approaches, a period that typically brings more attacks on farmers, their land and their property.
In June, 14 UN experts warned that a sharp rise in state-backed settler violence posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Attacks by the numbers
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 628 settler attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in August.
Palestinians estimate that about 750,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, spread across 194 settlements and 400 outposts.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, when Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began, the Israeli army and settlers have stepped up attacks across the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures. Those figures put the toll at 1,206 Palestinians killed, including 254 children, about 13,350 injured and more than 24,600 arrested.
A group of settlers attacked the Al-Shaab al-Ghuwait area of Ras Karkar, north of Ramallah, and burned an agricultural tractor and a truck, the sources told Anadolu.
In Deir Abu Mashal, west of Ramallah, settlers attacked a Palestinian home and set a vehicle in its courtyard on fire, the same sources said.
Harvest season raises risk
The incidents come as the olive harvest approaches, a period that typically brings more attacks on farmers, their land and their property.
In June, 14 UN experts warned that a sharp rise in state-backed settler violence posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Attacks by the numbers
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 628 settler attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in August.
Palestinians estimate that about 750,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, spread across 194 settlements and 400 outposts.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, when Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began, the Israeli army and settlers have stepped up attacks across the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures. Those figures put the toll at 1,206 Palestinians killed, including 254 children, about 13,350 injured and more than 24,600 arrested.
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