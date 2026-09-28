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Bangkok Floods Hit 700,000 as Thailand Declares 2-Day Holiday
(MENAFN) Thailand has declared a two-day special holiday in Bangkok and three neighboring provinces after severe flooding swamped the capital, affecting an estimated 700,000 people.
The government designated Monday and Tuesday as special holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. About 329,000 households, or roughly 700,000 people, have been affected.
Rain eases, but monsoon showers persist
Rainfall has eased across Bangkok as a low-pressure system moves away, though monsoon showers continue, particularly in the east of the capital. Overnight totals reached around 62 millimeters (2.4 inches) in Nong Chok, 55 mm in Lat Krabang and 52 mm in Min Buri.
Canals prioritized to clear streets
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said authorities were giving priority to lowering water levels in major canals, including Prawet Burirom and Lat Phrao, so that water can drain from roads and residential neighborhoods.
Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Sai Mai, Suan Luang, Saphan Sung and Lak Si are among the hardest-hit districts.
Some stretches of Phetchaburi Road have reopened, and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road has become more passable, although flooding remains in some locations.
Patients evacuated, supplies sought
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has moved about 1,500 bedridden patients to city hospitals and is monitoring requests for assistance posted on social media.
Authorities have also appealed for relief supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, high-clearance vehicles, flat-bottomed boats and mobile kitchens.
The government designated Monday and Tuesday as special holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. About 329,000 households, or roughly 700,000 people, have been affected.
Rain eases, but monsoon showers persist
Rainfall has eased across Bangkok as a low-pressure system moves away, though monsoon showers continue, particularly in the east of the capital. Overnight totals reached around 62 millimeters (2.4 inches) in Nong Chok, 55 mm in Lat Krabang and 52 mm in Min Buri.
Canals prioritized to clear streets
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said authorities were giving priority to lowering water levels in major canals, including Prawet Burirom and Lat Phrao, so that water can drain from roads and residential neighborhoods.
Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Sai Mai, Suan Luang, Saphan Sung and Lak Si are among the hardest-hit districts.
Some stretches of Phetchaburi Road have reopened, and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road has become more passable, although flooding remains in some locations.
Patients evacuated, supplies sought
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has moved about 1,500 bedridden patients to city hospitals and is monitoring requests for assistance posted on social media.
Authorities have also appealed for relief supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, high-clearance vehicles, flat-bottomed boats and mobile kitchens.
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