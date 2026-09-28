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Poland's Top Diplomat: Russia's Army Is Tied Up in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia does not have the military strength to mount a large-scale assault on NATO while its troops remain bogged down in Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in comments published Monday.
In an interview with a public broadcaster, Sikorski expanded on a warning he issued last week, when he said Warsaw had intelligence from several sources that Russia was “preparing something big this year.”
Pressed on what shape Moscow's plans could take, he replied: “of course only Putin knows that, but we must be ready, we must not let ourselves be manipulated, and we must be vigilant, so that as an alliance we can react immediately to any provocation.”
“Russia doesn’t have the forces for a major attack on NATO,” the minister said. “All its forces are tied up in Ukraine.”
Smaller provocation seen as likelier
Sikorski suggested the Kremlin could instead attempt “something on a smaller scale that might cause some controversy among allies.” In his view, an incident that split European and US members over whether NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause applied would serve Moscow's interests.
“Russia might do more aggressively what it’s already doing,” he added.
Western governments have accused Moscow of running a hybrid warfare campaign against NATO and EU countries, citing acts of sabotage and airspace incursions.
In an interview with a public broadcaster, Sikorski expanded on a warning he issued last week, when he said Warsaw had intelligence from several sources that Russia was “preparing something big this year.”
Pressed on what shape Moscow's plans could take, he replied: “of course only Putin knows that, but we must be ready, we must not let ourselves be manipulated, and we must be vigilant, so that as an alliance we can react immediately to any provocation.”
“Russia doesn’t have the forces for a major attack on NATO,” the minister said. “All its forces are tied up in Ukraine.”
Smaller provocation seen as likelier
Sikorski suggested the Kremlin could instead attempt “something on a smaller scale that might cause some controversy among allies.” In his view, an incident that split European and US members over whether NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause applied would serve Moscow's interests.
“Russia might do more aggressively what it’s already doing,” he added.
Western governments have accused Moscow of running a hybrid warfare campaign against NATO and EU countries, citing acts of sabotage and airspace incursions.
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