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Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 39 2026


2026-09-28 05:02:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026. As outlined in Company Announcement no. 48 of 14 August 2026, the programme was extended with up to DKK 170 million, increasing the total amount of which Schouw & Co. will acquire shares to up to DKK 410 million.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 18 September 2026 438,541 697.89 306,054,432
Monday, 21 September 2026 7,400 803.00 5,942,200
Tuesday, 22 September 2026 7,000 798.00 5,586,000
Wednesday, 23 September 2026 5,000 807.77 4,038,840
Thursday, 24 September 2026 6,000 808.00 4,848,000
Friday, 25 September 2026 6,100 808.00 4,928,800
In the period 21 September 2026 - 25 September 2026 31,500 804.57 25,343,840
Accumulated until 25 September 2026 470,041 705.04 331,398,272
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,767,834 treasury shares corresponding to 11.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2026-09-28 FBM26-59 SBB-w39 ENG
  • SBB2026 Week 39

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111724889



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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