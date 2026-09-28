Lift Therapeutics Appoints Eva Ehrnrooth As Executive Head Of Clinical Development And Adds Chau Khuong To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Lift Therapeutics ('Lift' or 'the Company') today announced the appointment of Eva Ehrnrooth, MD, PhD, as Executive Head of Clinical Development and Chau Khuong to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ehrnrooth most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of IO Biotech, where she led clinical development strategy for its pipeline of immunomodulatory vaccines for cancer indications with high unmet needs. Mr. Khuong is a seasoned healthcare investor and entrepreneur who currently serves as Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CJNV BioVentures.

“As Lift approaches the advancement of our first immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophil (iMAN) program to the clinic in early 2027, the additions of Eva and Chau further strengthen our clinical development expertise and focus on execution,” said Daniel Passeri, Chief Executive Officer of Lift Therapeutics.“As a board-certificated oncologist, Eva will help drive our planned first-in-human study while providing critical guidance for the potential expansion of our iMAN portfolio into additional solid tumours. We will also greatly benefit from Chau's deep biotechnology industry and executive experience as we scale our pipeline and organization to better meet the needs of cancer patients with metastatic disease.”

“There is an urgent need for innovation and new mechanisms to address the growing challenge of treatment resistance in cancer. Lift's highly differentiated, neutrophil-targeted iMAN platform has the potential to transform immunotherapy by restoring neutrophil balance and activating a sustained anti-tumour response. I am honoured to help advance this promising approach to patients in need with the commencement of our first clinical study next year and additional iMAN programs targeting high-need cancers to follow,” said Dr. Eva Ehrnrooth, Executive Head of Clinical Development at Lift Therapeutics.

“Lift has demonstrated robust preclinical anti-tumour activity with its iMAN platform, validating the broad therapeutic potential of its neutrophil-based approach to treating solid tumours. The iMAN platform represents a compelling opportunity to establish a new standard of care for cancer patients, and I look forward to advising the company through this exciting period of growth,” said Mr. Chau Khuong, Member of the Board at Lift Therapeutics.

Before joining IO Biotech as Chief Medical Officer in 2017, Dr. Ehrnrooth served as Executive Medical Director of Oncology at Boehringer Ingelheim. Prior to that Dr. Ehrnrooth was a Medical Director, Oncology, at Genmab and held various medical roles in the Department of Oncology at National Danish Hospital. She received her MD and PhD in Medicine from Aarhus University.

Mr. Khuong was previously a Partner at OrbiMed Advisors and a member of the investment committees directing capital deployment for the firm's flagship venture capital funds. He was active lead investor in healthcare innovation across all company stages and therapeutic areas including oncology, infectious disease, ophthalmology, liver disease, and genetic medicines. Prior to OrbiMed, Mr. Khuong was an early employee at Veritas Medicine, a startup company that innovated clinical trial patient recruitment with an AI-driven matching algorithm. He holds a BS in Molecular Biology and an MPH from Yale University.

About Lift Therapeutics

Lift Therapeutics is pioneering a new class of immunotherapy for hard-to-treat cancers based on allogeneic immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils (iMANs)®. Our proprietary, long-lived iMANs harness N1 neutrophils' innate tumour-homing and infiltrating attributes, combined with their ability to directly kill cancer cells and orchestrate broader immune responses, offering a powerful treatment option to potentially overcome cancer resistance mechanisms, such as a suppressive tumour environment and immune evasion. Backed by deep immunology and neutrophil biology expertise, combined with a scalable manufacturing process, Lift Therapeutics' platform represents a novel opportunity to reshape the standard of care for cancer patients with the prospect of having a major impact for patients.

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